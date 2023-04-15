Galway's hopes underpinned by relative strangers 

If joint managers at senior inter-county level are a unique species, then rarer still is a managerial partnership of two people who hardly knew each other before coming to share the main bib.

Of the select few joint tickets who’ve been trusted with the top job in their county, the respective pair tend to have already shown that theirs is a successful sideline marriage by the time they co-graduate to the senior gig.

Think Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor in Clare and the three All-Ireland U21 hurling titles they oversaw between 2012-14. Think Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in Tyrone and the All-Ireland U21 football title they oversaw a year later in 2015.

Saturday evening’s Division 1 ladies football league decider is unusual in that there are joint managers in either corner.

In the case of Kerry’s Darragh Long and Declan Quill, the pair spent 20 years lining out against each other for rival Tralee clubs Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahilly’s. Familiarity bred anything but contempt and they took up arms together when taking over the Kerry minor ladies in 2018.

And then there is the curious match of Maghnus Breathnach and Fionna Wynne.

As players, both wore the maroon. Breathnach made nine championship appearances in the number one shirt between 2013-15, Wynne was a second half sub on the afternoon of the county’s one and only All-Ireland senior title in 2004.

Their respective paths had never crossed until Wynne was added to Gerry Fahy’s Galway senior backroom team ahead of the 2022 season. Breathnach had been there a year at that stage, doubling up as selector and goalkeeping coach.

Four weeks into 2022, and for reasons still not fully explained, Fahy stepped down as manager.

With just over a fortnight until the National League threw-in, the county board was up against the clock to fill the gap. There was also the small matter of minimising disruption to an inter-county set-up now without a bus driver.

The board turned to Breathnach and Wynne. The relative strangers, as they were at the time, answered the call.

“We took a big leap of faith in each other at the time,” Breathnach recalls.

“As Fiona says, she had a good gut feeling. We both had a good gut feeling about each other.”

Although willing to step into the breach, neither had previously worn the title of manager - at any level. And so the pair being tossed in at the deep end didn’t solely relate to an 11th hour picking up of the reins just as the bell sounded on league action.

“We had been involved in coaching a good bit, but to step up to senior inter-county management was a different proposition.

“Between the two of us, we mightn't have had the most experience, but we had lots of playing experience as inter-county footballers. We had that understanding of what is going through a player's head, how to deal with them and get the best out of them. That is probably where we had a step ahead.

“We drew a lot from what we learned while playing and brought that into our management style.”

From having practically no time to find their feet to back-to-back losses in their opening league games, it was a bumpy start for the novice pair.

From there, though, matters settled and results steadily improved. It took a buzzer-beating Emma Duggan point for All-Ireland champions Meath to scrape past them in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Stalemate was the outcome when they renewed acquaintances with the Royals in Round 3 of this year’s league, a result that formed part of a six-game unbeaten run that has taken the Tribeswomen into Saturday's league decider.

“It has really blossomed in terms of a management team,” Breathnach continued.

“Fiona and I bring the best out of each other. The girls see that we are always challenging each other in a real positive manner, and they enjoy that we are not setting below standards, that we are always pushing the boat out there and trying to maximise what we can do.”

Still only 31, Breathnach surely stands as the youngest senior inter-county (joint) manager around. It was only four years ago that he was stationed between the sticks at Croke Park for a Division 1 league game against the Dubs.

Management was always an ambition of the An Spidéal clubman and Galway city based Garda. He hadn’t reckoned, however, for it coming around as quickly as it has.

“I took a big interest in ladies football after the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final fiasco involving Galway and Cork in terms of the late pitch change and lack of a warmup. I would have known the girls and watched them down through the years, but that really ignited a spark in me. Gerry took over shortly after that and I came in under him.”

An All-Ireland U21 winner in 2011, he lists some of the names and brains he worked under during his time in maroon; Kevin Walsh, Liam Sammon, Alan Mulholland, Declan Meehan, Brian Silke.

“There were a lot of good people that I was lucky enough to be exposed to and all you want to do is draw on experience that you found really positive from them. You are also trying to put your own stamp on things too.

“At the end of the day, all you can do is give your best and hope for a good reaction from the players. Overall, the reaction has been really, really good towards myself, Fiona, and the rest of the management.”

A first Galway Division 1 league crown would offer further evidence that this unlikely and hastily arranged sideline marriage is in fine health.