Afternoon deluge forced late postponement of Waterford-Clare clash, says Munster GAA

Munster GAA have expressed regret at the inconvenience caused by the postponement of Tuesday’s Waterford-Clare Munster MHC game at Fraher Field, Dungarvan just 12 minutes before throw-in.

The eleventh-hour decision to postpone the provincial round-robin fixture was taken while both teams went through their respective warm-ups on the waterlogged pitch.

Clare manager Brian O’Connell said the call to postpone the game should have been made far earlier than 12 minutes before the scheduled throw-in time of 7pm as the pitch was in an unplayable state from late on Tuesday afternoon.

Although both teams were allowed into the venue and onto the pitch while the playability of the surface was being inspected by referee Peter Carroll and other officials, the turnstiles were not opened to supporters who stood in sizeable numbers outside the Dungarvan venue until word came through 12 minutes before throw-in that the game had been postponed.

The Round 3 fixture has been rescheduled for Fraher Field on Friday evening (7pm).

Munster GAA set out its position Wednesday as to why the postponement call was made so late.

“Munster GAA regret the inconvenience caused by the late postponement of last night’s Munster MHC game between Waterford and Clare,” said a statement from the provincial council.

“Fraher Field in Dungarvan was being monitored closely throughout the day but heavy showers in the late afternoon resulted in surface water on the pitch which despite the best efforts could not be cleared in time.

“Any supporters who bought match tickets or the Live Stream via Munster GAA TV should note these will be valid for Friday’s game. Refunds can also processed. Details of the refund process can be found on the Munster GAA website.”

Clare minor boss Brian O’Connell said his team had been on the road from 1.30pm on Tuesday and that the decision to postpone should “have been made earlier”.

“I understand all involved were hoping the game would go ahead, but it was unplayable earlier in the day also,” he added.

O’Connell said the events of Tuesday evening highlighted the issues surrounding early-season championships and the lack of infrastructure around the country to host training and games.

Fraher Field was again ruled out of action for Wednesday evening’s Munster U20 hurling championship tie between the same two counties. The Wednesday lunchtime decision was taken six hours before the scheduled 7pm throw-in.

Revised fixtures: Friday - Munster MHC: Waterford v Clare, Dungarvan, 7pm; Monday April 17 - Munster U20 FC semi-final: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; Wednesday April 19 - Munster U20 HC: Clare v Cork, Ennis, 6.15pm; Waterford v Clare, Waterford venue TBC.