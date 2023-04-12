Dublin GAA CEO John Costello to retire after 30-year service

John Costello will retire as Dublin GAA CEO this October after 30 years in the job.

In announcing his departure on Wednesday afternoon, Costello said he was proud “of the organisation we have today” and the “impact we have in our community”.

Costello was a key driver in the drawing up and implementation of the county's famed 2011-2017 strategic plan titled the ‘The Blue Wave’.

The plan targeted an All-Ireland senior football title every three years and a hurling title every five years, as well as including the suggestion that the county should be treated as a province for the purpose of funding and representation.

Sam Maguire, as hardly needs pointing out, has resided in the capital far more frequently than the plan's target of once every three years.

“It has been an extraordinary honour and privilege to serve Dublin GAA as CEO, a role I have enjoyed immensely and where my primary focus was always on sustaining and enhancing the association in Dublin,” said Costello.

“I am proud of the organisation we have today and the impact we have in our community. This is as a result of the collective efforts of remarkable individuals - dedicated officers, committees, staff, players, team managements, sponsorship partners and especially the club volunteers who administer and promote our games at local level.

“I would like to thank my wife Marie and family, without their unfailing support over almost thirty years none of this would have been possible.” Dublin GAA chairman Michael Seavers said the county has been “extremely fortunate” to have had John Costello as its CEO for the past thirty years.

“This was during a time of great change in Ireland, with increased urbanisation and when the population of Dublin was growing amid the significant economic, technological, cultural and commercial changes that were taking place.

“John’s calm demeanour, leadership and deep understanding of the GAA and its place in Irish society have been instrumental in charting an effective course for the development of Gaelic games in our capital city.

“John’s vision, integrity, versatility and commitment were critical in ensuring the growth of Dublin GAA by such initiatives as the introduction of the coaching and games development structures in 2004, the commissioning of the Blue Wave Strategic Plan, the Spring Series to promote Gaelic games in the capital and the more recent acquisitions of Spawell and Hollystown to allow for the increased participation of males and females, of all ages, in our games.

“In recognising his outstanding career, I, on behalf of the Dublin GAA Management Committee, his colleagues and the wider GAA family, express our sincere thanks to John, his wife Marie and their family, and wish him every good fortune as he moves on to the next stage of his life.”

The process to appoint Costello’s successor has already begun.