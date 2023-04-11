Age grade option runs into difficulty on child protection grounds

The Croke Park age grade option that allows U18 players to play in adult and minor competitions in the same year has run into difficulty on child protection grounds.

One of the three options put forward by the Croke Park age grade task force towards the end of last year facilitates an U18 player lining out for his club at adult and underage level, subject to a handful of special conditions.

Those stipulations include no involvement in adult training or games until March 1, a signed consent form from the player in question, his parents/guardian and club executive, and a minimum gap of 60 hours between underage and adult games.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that problems have arisen with the consent form after a small number of counties expressed an interest in adopting this option.

The proposed form did not state, for the purpose of the player’s parents/guardian, that the adult management team the player would be working with would more than likely not be vetted. The same player's underage management team, by contrast, would be vetted, as is GAA rule.

Vetting in the GAA is mandatory for any person who works with children (defined as a person under the age of 18 years) or vulnerable adults.

The anomaly of not informing parents on the consent form that their son would be playing under an adult management who more than likely were not vetted has been flagged within Croke Park.

This age grade option, when released last November, represented a sizable departure from the task force’s earlier stance that decoupling had to apply, be it at U17 or U18.

In a presentation to counties just a few months earlier, the age grade task force had said decoupling of adult and underage competitions was important from the point of view of smooth fixture planning and to reduce the number of managers a player was answerable to.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan was stinging in his criticism of the task force’s U-turn, at the February meeting of the Cork county board.

“Option 3 on the national policy on club age grades is the worst proposal I have ever seen come from any committee in the GAA in my lifetime, the worst. It is a complete fudge of the decoupling issue,” said O’Donovan.

A Special Congress on age grades looks set to take place later this year to finally bring some clarity on what options are available to counties to implement.