Mark Landers: Limerick on track to win six All-Ireland's in a row

Anthony Daly was on RTÉ Sunday Game highlights duty at the weekend. Also in Montrose for a spot of analysis work was former Dublin footballer Paul Flynn.

At some point before the red button lit up and the cameras started rolling, the pair fell into conversation.

The subject matter: the resemblance between the six-in-a-row Dublin team that Flynn finished out his time in blue with and John Kiely’s four-in-a-row chasing Limerick hurlers.

Mention of that history-making Dublin football side cropped up on Dalo’s Irish Examiner hurling podcast this week after podcast regular Mark Landers announced to anyone who would listen that Limerick are on track to continue ruling the hurling world all the way to the end of the 2025 season - at the very least.

“The Dublin footballers weren’t going to win six-in-a-row but they did win six-in-a-row. Limerick are on that track right now,” said Landers.

“Settle down, settle down,” came the cry from former Treaty defender TJ Ryan.

EYEING UP MORE TROPHIES: Cian Lynch of Limerick after the Allianz Hurling League Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

But Landers was more than prepared to stand over his statement.

“There is nothing coming. I don’t see where the opposition is coming at this moment in time,” remarked Cork’s 1999 All-Ireland winning captain.

“I actually said it to Paul Flynn on Sunday night,” Dalo interjected. “I said they are a bit like yereselves the way it is looking at the minute.”

Such lavish praise and such sizable declarations emanated from an 11-point Limerick League final victory achieved without Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes, William O’Donoghue, and Tom Morrissey held until half-time.

“They are just a runaway train at this moment in time,” continued Landers.

“I just think this team is so physically strong and their hurling ability is so far ahead of everybody else's that you just can’t get through them.

“They have no egos. They are playing to a team ethos. They will funnel the ball around to the man in the better position all the time and then get the shooter on at the end. All those things considered, we are all playing for second place at this moment in time.”

The last of this week’s hurling pod quartet, former Kilkenny centre-back Brian Hogan, chimed in.

“The thing that is so impressive about Limerick is they will figure you out. So you can’t just come with one set way of playing," the seven-time All-Ireland winner began.

“Mark mentioned not letting them get the ball to their shooters, but sure their shooters start from their corner-backs. If you stand off and concede possession to them, the ball is going to go to Byrnes or Hannon or Morrissey or Hayes. They’ll put the ball over from there. You can’t play this old-style sweeper that is just going to sit in the pocket. It has to be much more sophisticated than that.

“It has to be this complete defensive structure that when you don’t have the ball, everyone is zoned in, so someone is picking up Barry Nash when he is coming from corner-back on the run.

“You have to ask questions of them. If you play their game, you are not going to beat them. You are looking for crumbs. One piece, maybe; when Kilkenny could get the ball into positions on Sunday that we could play an angled ball in, we won one or two balls through Adrian Mullen and Billy Ryan.

“If you can find that space in the half-back line or midfield and get that quick ball in, you might have a chance because you have to get goals against them. You are not going to outscore them points-wise.”

TJ Ryan looked at April talk of runaway trains as all a bit premature. He reminded the lads that questions were being asked of Limerick this time last year and whether their dominance was on the wane after a poor League campaign.

“The approach that some teams made to the League in 2023 will only be properly judged in the next couple of weeks,” he said of the chasing pack.

“They may be referred to as master tacticians not to engage with Limerick or they’ll be kinda saying, ‘ye wouldn’t face up to them’. Those calls won’t be made for a couple of weeks.”

The rest of the lads agreed. The runaway train is parked up till April 23. We’ll all know a bit more then as to whether any of these predictions, be they for four or six-in-a-row, might ring true.