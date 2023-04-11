James Horan: ‘There will be some hot and heavy feedback’

Leitrim's loss in New York will be a sore one for Andy Moran and will get feedback from fans in many different forms. 
James Horan: ‘There will be some hot and heavy feedback’

HOT AND HEAVY FEEDBACK: James Horan was speaking on Irish Examiner Gaelic Football podcast and believes Andy Moran will get feedback in many forms from fans. Pic:David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 10:36
Maurice Brosnan

For it to be a fairytale there had to be a loser. New York celebrated joyously last weekend but former Mayo manager James Horan believes Leitrim’s loss Stateside last Saturday will sting.

History was made in the Bronx on Saturday night as New York secured their first ever Connacht senior football championship semi-final after a penalty shootout. Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, Horan said the defeat will be a sore one for his former player, Andy Moran.

“There is no other way about it. It will be incredibly tough for him. Potentially looking towards a Sligo vs Leitrim Connacht semi final the opportunity that would bring, promotion was there so close for them this year and last year. It hasn’t happened. He will be very down in the dumps. There is no two ways about it.

“I’m sure a defeat like from a hardcore Leitrim fans point of view; they are the team that gave New York their first championship win. There will be some feedback that will be hot and heavy.” 

How does a manager receive that feedback?

“That comes in various forms. That can be getting out of the car, walking down the street, online. Look, you can sense it. You can feel it.”

In 2022 Horan finished his second term as Mayo manager having logged eight years across two stints. He explained that the negativity was worse during his second reign and would often include comments out in public.

“Absolutely. I think Kevin McStay had an article about walking down the street, he heard some comments with his connection to Roscommon. It does happen. There is a lot of emotion. There will be disappointed people. Modern society, people are not afraid to vent their frustration.

“I think things have changed. There is a whole discussion around this to be had someday. I think Covid has exasperated things. The whole period around it, I think people’s tolerance and patience might not be what it was. I know that is a huge generalisation but I certainly in my second term felt that. Even at games, in games. After two or three minutes.

“The first game I went to this year was the Galway league game in Castlebar. I brought my kids with me. I was sitting in the middle of the stand, I’d the hood up watching the game. I could not believe it. On the sideline there is always noise behind you. I could not believe the venom in what was being said during the game. This is after the ball has been thrown in. There hasn’t even been a major play.”

Ultimately, while it will be a tough few weeks, Horan stressed it will stand to Moran in the long term.

“Andy was one of the most clever players I’ve even been involved with. You saw that when he got player of the year, how he used his handling, craft and guile. He is a really clever player and that transmits to how he thinks about the game. How he wants it to be played. This is a hard learning for him. As a manager you are going to get these. He has enough confidence in himself to work through it and he will be a much better manager as a result.”

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Mikey Kelleher goal crucial as Clare edge Tipperary
Ciaran Russell with Chris Og Jones 9/4/2023 Ciaran Russell: 'It was win or we were out of the Munster championship and All-Ireland'
Laois GAA pay tribute to minor star David Brown after tragic accident  Laois GAA pay tribute to minor star David Brown after tragic accident 
<p>Oisín Mullin of Mayo celebrates scoring a goalfor Mayo. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Geelong head of football: Oisín Mullin already showing AFL traits

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd