James Horan: ‘There will be some hot and heavy feedback’

For it to be a fairytale there had to be a loser. New York celebrated joyously last weekend but former Mayo manager James Horan believes Leitrim’s loss Stateside last Saturday will sting.

History was made in the Bronx on Saturday night as New York secured their first ever Connacht senior football championship semi-final after a penalty shootout. Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, Horan said the defeat will be a sore one for his former player, Andy Moran.

“There is no other way about it. It will be incredibly tough for him. Potentially looking towards a Sligo vs Leitrim Connacht semi final the opportunity that would bring, promotion was there so close for them this year and last year. It hasn’t happened. He will be very down in the dumps. There is no two ways about it.

“I’m sure a defeat like from a hardcore Leitrim fans point of view; they are the team that gave New York their first championship win. There will be some feedback that will be hot and heavy.”

How does a manager receive that feedback?

“That comes in various forms. That can be getting out of the car, walking down the street, online. Look, you can sense it. You can feel it.”

In 2022 Horan finished his second term as Mayo manager having logged eight years across two stints. He explained that the negativity was worse during his second reign and would often include comments out in public.

“Absolutely. I think Kevin McStay had an article about walking down the street, he heard some comments with his connection to Roscommon. It does happen. There is a lot of emotion. There will be disappointed people. Modern society, people are not afraid to vent their frustration.

“I think things have changed. There is a whole discussion around this to be had someday. I think Covid has exasperated things. The whole period around it, I think people’s tolerance and patience might not be what it was. I know that is a huge generalisation but I certainly in my second term felt that. Even at games, in games. After two or three minutes.

“The first game I went to this year was the Galway league game in Castlebar. I brought my kids with me. I was sitting in the middle of the stand, I’d the hood up watching the game. I could not believe it. On the sideline there is always noise behind you. I could not believe the venom in what was being said during the game. This is after the ball has been thrown in. There hasn’t even been a major play.”

Ultimately, while it will be a tough few weeks, Horan stressed it will stand to Moran in the long term.

“Andy was one of the most clever players I’ve even been involved with. You saw that when he got player of the year, how he used his handling, craft and guile. He is a really clever player and that transmits to how he thinks about the game. How he wants it to be played. This is a hard learning for him. As a manager you are going to get these. He has enough confidence in himself to work through it and he will be a much better manager as a result.”