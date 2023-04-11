Geelong head of football: Oisín Mullin already showing AFL traits

The Mayo man is making an impression. 
Geelong head of football: Oisín Mullin already showing AFL traits

Oisín Mullin of Mayo celebrates scoring a goalfor Mayo. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 08:43
Maurice Brosnan

Mayo rookie Oisín Mullin has already shown he is capable of playing AFL, according to Geelong Head of Football Simon Lloyd.

The Australian Rules side confirmed last November that Mullin had agreed to sign as a Category B Rookie. He was part of the Mayo team that exited the Championship last year with a quarter-final defeat against Kerry.

The 22-year-old played his first competitive game three weeks ago in the second-tier VFL competition. He has not featured since due to injury. Speaking to K rock Football on Easter Monday, Lloyd provided an update on their new recruit’s progress.

“Oisín had a slight hamstring. He looked really good, really good a couple weeks ago. He shows that we definitely see AFL traits within Oisin. His parents have just flown over from Ireland as well. They are here for a period of time. Hopefully they get to see him play some football.” 

This week Geelong secured their first win of the season after taking down Hawthorn by 82 points on Easter Monday. The defending champions endured a poor start, losing their opening three games. It meant they were the first reigning premier since North Melbourne in 1976 to start the season 0-3.

Three Irish players were involved in that game: Zach Tuohy (15 disposals, 3 marks), Mark O’Connor (15 disposals, 3 tackles, 1 goal) and Hawthorn’s Conor Nash (10 disposals, 6 tackles). Former Kerry minor O’Connor was one of seven players to catch the eye of coaches and received a vote for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year.

Irish Down Under: Fionn O’Hara (Hawthorn) Conor Nash (Hawthorn), Oisin Mullin (Geelong), Mark O’Connor (Geelong), Zach Tuohy (Geelong) Conor McKenna (Brisbane), James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane (Adelaide) Darragh Joyce (Brisbane), Callum Brown (GWS Giants), Cian McBride (Essendon), Barry O’Connor (GWS Giants – VFL)

