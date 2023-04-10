Laois GAA pay tribute to minor star David Brown after tragic accident 

Laois GAA say the county are 'heartbroken' after the death of minor star, David Brown on Easter Sunday.
A talented young star played both football and hurling for his club Portlaoise which seen him advance to Laois GAA Talent academies from a young age.
David was a member of the Laois minor hurling panel which defeated Antrim on Friday and played for Laois in the Celtic Challenge team which defeated Kildare.
Laois GAA extend their sympathies to David's parents James and Carmel, his brother Conor and sister Sarah along with his wider family, friends and teammates.
April 10, 2023
Laois Chairperson PJ Kelly confirms "Our Critical Incident Response Protocol has been initiated under the support and guidance of Dr. Eddie Murphy. This is currently available to all relevant teams and individuals in Laois GAA as necessary".
Ar dheis Dè go raibh a anam dìlis.