History made as Limerick win first Munster U16A championship title

Limerick 2-8 Cork 1-3

Brilliant Limerick made history at Mallow today when they claimed their first Munster U16A camogie championship title. Diarmuid Ryan’s charges produced a sensational performance, especially in the second-half when they restricted wind-assisted Cork to just a single point from a free.

It was a case of all shoulders to the wheel with the champions fully deserving of their new title after leading from pillar to post, and magnificent free-taker Caitlin Ryan showing the way with 1-6.

The cold wind blowing straight down the field was in Limerick’s favour to start off with, and their band of supporters in the big crowd had plenty to cheer about when Grace Hegarty opened their account in the seventh minute from play.

Free-taker Caitlin Ryan fired over a free, and by the 10th minute the girls in green were 0-3 to nil ahead. Their third point from Aoibhinn O’Connor came after a lovely move involving Hazel Horgan and Hegarty.

When a huge free from the 65 metre line, and out by the sideline from Ryan hopped in the square and into the net, it was 1-3 to 0-1 after quarter of an hour.

Ally Mulkerrins was Cork’s biggest threat, and her perseverance was rewarded with a fine solo goal in the 21st minute - after local girl Laura Walsh had earlier got the scoring up and running.

There was a vital block from superb defender Órnagh Barrett as Cork applied pressure, the Limerick defence doing really well to keep the Rebels at bay.

At the other end, Caitlin Ryan slotted over another free for Limerick.

Deep in stoppage, Mulkerrins closed the gap, to leave it 1-4 to 1-2 at half-time.

An early goal from Limerick’s Laura Flynn gave the Shannonsiders the ideal start to the second-half, while simultaneously it put Cork on the back foot. The full-forward did unbelievably well to convert despite close attention. The score was followed by three excellent Ryan frees from all different positions, 2-7 to 1-2.

When Meabh O’Brien was fouled at the three-quarter mark, there was an opportunity for Mulkerrins to restart the home scoreboard, but she opted for goal and her shot was saved by a wall of Limerick backs.

It wasn’t until the 55th minute Ava McAuliffe added to the Cork tally.

At this stage Limerick had the result secured. This was an immense team performance where Órnagh Barrett, player-of-the-match Eimear O’Donovan, Caitlin Ryan, Grace Hegarty, Sophie Carey and Laura Flynn were to the fore - Hegarty is a sister of senior hurler Gearóid, while Carey is from that well-known hurling family in Patrickswell.

Corn Máire Ní Mhóráin was accepted by proud captain Emma Mullins from Adare, and her impressive acceptance speech was so well delivered.

*Meanwhile, in the U16A Shield final, Clare defeated Waterford 0-10 to 0-5.

Scorers for Limerick: C Ryan (1-6 frees), L Flynn (1-0), G Hegarty and A O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: A Mulkerrins (1-1), L Walsh and A McAuliffe (free) (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: E Doherty (Treaty Gaels); Ó Barrett (Knockaderry), M McKenna (Granagh Ballingarry), J Casey (Mungret St Paul’s); C Curtin (Templeglantine), E O’Donovan (Blackrock Effin), E Mullins (Adare, Capt); H Horgan (Newcastle West), C Ryan (Na Piarsaigh); G Hegarty (Monaleen), M Geary (St Fanahan’s), S Carey (Patrickswell); A O’Connor (Bruff), L Flynn (Murroe Boher), R O’Grady (Patrickswell).

Subs used: A O’Sullivan Hunt (Killeedy), E Wrenn (Knockaderry), R Molloy (Knockaderry), K Ryan (Cappamore),, L Murray (Na Piarsaigh), C McCormack (Monaleen), A Mulqueen (Granagh Ballingarry), M Smith (Newcastle West).

CORK: A Kearney (Blackrock); C Ryan (Newtownshandrum), A Cagney (Mallow), S Pomeroy (Sarsfields); S Burrows (Newcestown), A Cussen (Ballinhassig), K O’Sullivan (Midleton); C Murphy (Kinsale), A Cottrell (Ballinhassig, Capt); L Walsh (Mallow), A McAuliffe (Castlemartyr), R Murphy (Ballinora); M O’Brien (Enniskeane), T Goulding (Ballincollig), A Mulkerrins (St Catherine’s).

Subs used: J Murphy (Blackrock), C Murphy (Kinsale), S Cunningham (Erin’s Own), L O’Shea (Aghabullogue).

Referee: TP Sullivan (Tipperary).