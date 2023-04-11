What next for Cork and Mayo after provincial losses?

And now for the wait. Knocked out of their provincial championships this past weekend, nine counties must lick their wounds and sit tight.

Another two from Ulster will join them next weekend but it is this nonet who have the longest break, ranging from five to seven weeks, until they get an opportunity to right the wrongs of last Saturday and Sunday.

Whether the pull of the Tailteann Cup is enough to keep players on board that long is the question, but it is ironic that in the most populated championship ever comprising 99 matches that they could have enough time to very well devise a second pre-season.

After four games these last four weekends, it’s likely that Mayo will take the week off before trying to dream it up again. Facing a provincial winner away in six or seven weeks’ time, it would be safe to assume his large management team will be sent to Enniskillen, Killarney, Omagh, Portlaoise and Roscommon these next two weekends to scout potential opponents.

Kevin McStay didn’t seem overly perturbed about their early exit from the Connacht SFC. Maybe that has something to do with having an assistant manager in Stephen Rochford who led the county to back-to-back All-Ireland finals from defeats to Galway in provincial semi-finals. In both 2016 and ‘17, Mayo had three-week gaps from those losses to admittedly edgy qualifier wins over Fermanagh and Derry in Castlebar.

This time around, they could have more than twice that amount to ready themselves and the reward will be the same as it would have been were they to lose to Galway in Salthill on Sunday week. And all of a sudden, a mammoth 10-game road to an All-Ireland title could be as small as seven with one game having already been played.

So what of their fate and the other eight counties who bid adieu to the provincial championships? For the Sam Maguire Cup at least, all will be confirmed on May 2 when the groups are drawn but here’s what is known now:

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

Mayo.

Seeding: Third.

Next game: May 20/21 or May 27/28.

Against: Away to one of the four provincial champions including Roscommon if they win the Connacht SFC.

Comments: In a split season, their 2023 has been divided a second time as a result of losing to Roscommon. Six or seven games in an 11-week period won’t daunt them.

SAM MAGUIRE/TAILTEANN CUP

Cork.

Seeding: Fourth in Sam Maguire Cup or first in Tailteann Cup.

Next game: May 20/21 or May 27/28 in Sam Maguire, May 13/14 in Tailteann Cup.

Against: Away to provincial runners-up if they’re in the Sam Maguire Cup. Home to third seeds in Tailteann Cup.

Comments: They will know their fate by the end of the month when the provincial semi-finals are completed.

TAILTEANN CUP

Antrim.

Seeding: Second.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Home to fourth seeds.

Comments: The highest seeded team thus far in the Tailteann Cup, they are guaranteed to begin the competition in Belfast.

Carlow.

Seeding: Fourth.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to second seeds.

Comments: After falling away against Wicklow, it’s all about using the next five weeks productively to salvage their season.

Leitrim.

Seeding: Third.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to first seeds.

Comments: It will take a lot for them to recover from the perfect storm of missing out on promotion from Division 4 and losing to New York.

London.

Seeding: Fourth.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to second seeds.

Comments: They will fancy their chances of making the knock-out stages with their second-round game in Ruislip.

Longford.

Seeding: Third seeds.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to first seeds.

Comments: So close again to upsetting Offaly again at the weekend, they will face fellow 2023 Division 3 opposition first day out.

Waterford.

Seeding: Fourth.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to second seeds.

Comments: They gave a decent account of themselves against Tipperary and should benefit from the additional games.

Wexford.

Seeding: Fourth.

Next game: May 13/14.

Against: Away to second seeds.

Comments: The best of the fourth seeds, they will quietly fancy making the preliminary quarter-finals at least if they stay injury free.