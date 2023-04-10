James Horan: Clare have character, Cork too easy to cut through

Clare’s performance on Sunday as they edged out Cork in Cusack Park to advance to the Munster Football Championship semi-finals was a testament to their manager Colm Collins, according to James Horan.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football show, the former Mayo player and manager praised the manner of Clare’s performance as they secured a result that keeps them in the frame for Sam Maguire involvement later in the summer.

“Ten seasons Colm is involved now. I think everything about him makes him a top-level manager. His composure, the way he speaks, the respect he has for players. I’ve dealt with him down the years with many challenge matches, the way he goes about things and the type of guy he is sets him up. It sets a respect level with the players and wider GAA community.

“First things first, Clare have a lot of really good players. Don’t forget that. Malone, McMahon, Cooney. They can really play. Sexton, some of the points he got were crazy. I really like the character they always show. If you are going into a fight and it is going to be a battle, a must win, when Clare are there you know what you are going to get. Fundamentals, effort, commitment, courage mixed with good players and that team ethic.”

After 41 minutes Clare were 0-9 to 0-5 down but kept calm throughout the final quarter. In the end they worked possession expertly for Cillian Rouine’s late winner.

“You just back them,” said Horan. “They have so many good traits that it comes through when the pressure is on. They had to come from behind. The way they came back when it was there. When it was there to be won, that is what you expect from those guys. That is a massive, massive win for them.”

At the top level the margins are fine. Clare missed several chances and Micheál Aodh Martin pulled off a sensational save in the second half yet Cork also had opportunities, Brian O’Driscoll hitting the woodwork early on. In the end the result is a one-point loss and anxious wait to see what competition they will compete in for 2023.

“I thought this year we are going to see what Cork are capable of,” said Horan. “There were signs, John Cleary has done pretty well from what we can see but you know the people making a connection with the team, it feels like it broke after a bad defeat like that. The players will be down and energy around the place will be down.

“One thing. Any time I watch Cork and I know Kevin Walsh is down there, an excellent coach. I know him first hand. Some of the scores that Clare got yesterday, there is Cork bodies knocking around defensively but it is so easy to wriggle past a guy. It is so easy to get the shot off.

“The pressure they put on the ball, the physicality they bring particularly around the 45 isn’t there. There are too many people I feel looking at the next guy to take this or that position. There isn’t that physicality that puts real pressure and makes a dent on the opposition.”