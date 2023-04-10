Arsenal give up two-goal lead as Firmino equaliser ensures share of spoils

LIVERPOOL 2-2 ARSENAL

BOBBY FIRMINO's late Liverpool equaliser concluded a match Arsenal could have won, should have won and so nearly lost. It was the Premier League at its very entertaining best between two excellent attacking teams and a result that leaves the title race wide open.

A point might prove to be excellent for Mikel Arteta's side, but after cruising into a two-goal lead it will feel like a defeat to their players and supporters as they travelled home south, beginning to contemplate this weekend's trip to West Ham.

Defending champions Manchester City can now regain the lead at the top by winning their game in hand and beating Arsenal at home when the sides meet at the end of the month.

Arsenal could argue they have just as much chance of winning that one but they rarely do well there and first it is time to reflect on this classic for the Premier League era. Liverpool missed a penalty and both teams had a chances to win the match in an end-to-end seventh and final minute of time added on at the end.

Manager Arteta revealed afterwards he told his players: “We take the point and move on. I told them they can keep playing like we did in the first 30 minutes when we scored twice.

“I imagine for the outside world it was a great game to watch. We lost control after starting so well and began to give a lot of balls away. The game became open. We needed resilience, we needed our keeper in the last moment. I think a draw is a fair result.” But the more the Spaniard was pressed to reflect n the match he began to sound more downbeat and added: “When you concede at the end it’s always two points dropped because you have it and you’re suffering in certain moments. The feeling is ‘ah we should have done it’. But being fair to ourselves they had four big chances that thy could score and the penalty. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror and we should have done better in the second half.” Jurgen Klopp seemed quite agitated when he was asked for his thoughts on the game. Liverpool were so poor at the start, unable to compete with Arsenal's energy on and off the ball as they conceded early goals to Brazil duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. In the end only Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale prevented them from winning after Mo Sala had go them back into the game just before the break and set up a brilliant second half display.

Klopp stated: “I’m caught in between being happy and not. I have no problems with drawing. Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better. It is the sort of point that can help you become champions. It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn’t win it with those late chances I don’t know.” Anfield is a unique place to watch, play and report on football but the atmosphere here was up there with the best in recent memory. It was set by a chilling minute's silence to mark the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster that resulted in the death of 97 Liverpool fans. He stadium sounded empty such was the absolute intent to honour the fallen.

After that. The place erupted and the noise at the end when they salvaged a point and nearly nicked it was moving in a very different way.

Arsenal were at it from the very first seconds and were ahead when Ben White and Bukayo Saka combined after eight minutes and the ball bounced off the recalled Virgil van Dijk into Martinelli's path to finish with a deft prod beyond his fellow countryman Alisson.

The only surprise about Arsenal's second, 20 minutes later, was how easy it was. Martinelli skipped freely down the left flank once again and then picked out Jesus in the middle as the south Americans combined with a cross and unchallenged header.

The tide possibly turned following an unnecessary challenge by Granit Xhaka on Trent Alexander-Arnold. It resulted in both players squaring up and being booked but most importantly fired up the Liverpool supporters and acted as a shot of adrenaline through the until then docile Liverpool side.

It was a suggestion refuted by Arteta, who said: “I don’t know if that’s the case. We had a big chance after that. If we score to go three-nil maybe the crowd doesn’t get too excited. After that they scored the goal and that changed the momentum and the hope.” Soon after Salah finished a great Liverpool move to get his side back into the game three minutes before half-time. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota combined superbly on the left and the ball was played on by Jordan Henderson before Salah tapped it in at the far post.

Arsenal's flow had successfully been disrupted and both sets of players took out some of their frustration on referee Paul Tierney and his assistants as they departed for a half-time rest. Robertson was booked for protesting after appearing to be elbowed by one of the linesmen after confronting him.

Liverpool maintained their momentum after the break and were awarded a 52nd minute penalty for a clumsy Rob Holding foul on Jota. Soft, but the right decision.

A Holding error, while he is in as cover for the injured William Saliba, was more expected than the ensuing miss by Salah as the brilliant Egyptian side-footed his spot kick low and wide.

Saka betrayed his side's tactics and anxiety when he was booked for time-wasting over taking an 85th minute corner. Arsenal defender Gabriel should have scored with a header when the ball eventually was crossed in but his header was too close to Alisson.

Two minutes later and Firmino, not long on for Fabinho, showed his fellow Brazil countryman how to do it by heading in at the far post from an Alexander-Arnold cross. What a noise, what a comeback!

Liverpool: Alisson 6, Alexander-Arnold 5, Konate 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 6, Henderson 6, Fabinho 6 (Firmino 77), Jones 7 (Thiago 60), Jota 6 (Nunez 60), Salah 7, Gakpo 6. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 9, White 7, Holding 6, Gabriel 6, Zinchenko 7 (Tierney 88), Odegaard 6 (Kiwior 80), Partey 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Jesus 9 (Trossard 80), Martinelli 8. Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7