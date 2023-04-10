Fitting end sees Irish-American Brosnan secure historic win for New York 

New York 0-15 Leitrim 0-15 (aet) New York win 2-0 on penalties

“Tell the truth,” New York manager Johnny McGeeney instructed Mikey Brosnan when the young corner forward was asked by the Irish Examiner why the fifth penalty had fallen to him.

It was easy for McGeeney to joke about it now.

But during Saturday’s tense shootout which helped settle an unprecedented and emotional victory over Leitrim that sent New York through to their first ever Connacht semi-final, the Armagh native was hiding behind their dugout, huddled by the water bottles, refusing to watch.

The goal at the subway end of Gaelic Park was obscured from view and with his nerves irreversibly shot to pieces, McGeeney didn’t see the need to witness any more kicks of the ball after what had been an excruciating 100 minutes of football.

Twice his team fell behind in injury time of normal time, Jack Reilly and Shane Carthy clawing them back to parity with a point each. Twice his team led at each of the half-times.

And he had probably lost count of the times goalkeeper Mick Cunningham or his full back line had thwarted Leitrim goal attempts which could easily have flipped this from what was a deserved win overall to a dispiriting defeat in the manner of the ones that had come before.

One of his final instructions before he went away to hide from the trauma of it all was to tell Mikey Brosnan that he had no choice but to volunteer for the fifth.

And how did the young player react to the task placed on his shoulders?

“Tell the truth.” The 22-year-old smiled and complied.

“I said no to taking one and he said it was either me or Jamie Boyle and I figured I’d definitely have a better chance of scoring one than Jamie!”

Boyle and the Brosnan brothers grew up in football and Irish-American life together and together they are the first names on McGeeney’s team sheet, three representatives of the philosophy he demands of the New York County Board since he reluctantly took the top job two and a half years ago. The mission is to develop local talent and form a coherent pathway between the minor board and the senior ranks, both club and county.

“Born and bred here, they were playing here since they were no age,” said McGeeney. “Mikey didn’t want to take a penalty and I made him. He’s been down here since he was no age, on this pitch. It had to be done.”

The dreaded shootout felt more inevitable with every passing minute of an extremely tight second half which saw both teams enjoy edges before being reeled back in.

When Mick Cunningham saved the first two Leitrim penalties, the second of which was fired low to his right by Leitrim’s top scorer Keith Beirne with eight points, the reality of a shock upset began to truly crystallise.

Niall Madine scored New York’s third to open out a 1-0 lead and then Leitrim centre back Shane Quinn’s follow-up barrelled down off the inside of the crossbar and away to safety.

Brosnan began to believe that he wouldn’t be needed.

“I actually asked when Jack was going to take his (fourth penalty), ‘if he scores this, is it over?’ I really didn’t want to take one. But they told me no and I knew it was coming down to me,” he said.

The successful kick sparked wild scenes of joy from what appeared to be a record attendance for this fixture. GAA President Larry McCarthy who led the way for New York to be accepted as a Connacht provincial partner over two decades ago was one of the almost three thousand spectators.

“Everyone’s coming up to me but that was just kicking a ball,” Brosnan emphasised. “The real work was done by the likes of Johnny Glynn and Rob Wharton, they could barely walk by the end. It’s easy to just go up and kick a penalty."

McGeeney paid tribute to the fitness of his players which proved telling when several Leitrim players fell one by one, plagued by cramps that in some cases forced replacements.

“Everything went against them,” McGeeney admitted.

“Flying over for a Saturday evening game. They lost one or two players coming over as well so they were against the eight ball in that respect. We had the work done for it if it did go to extra time.

“Run at them, run at them, run at them, it’s simple. Don’t stop. That was the motto from the start, Don’t stop.

“Johnny Glynn’s mentality is something I’ve never come across before. He’s a monster, he’s a complete monster. Maybe it’s his downfall because he hurt himself.

“But I’m delighted for him because he put so much into this. He doesn’t stop. Gavin O’Brien was super, Rob Wharton was super. Shane Brosnan kept us in it in the first half.”

Looking ahead to April 22 and Sligo in Markievicz Park, McGeeney and his backroom team will have several injuries to work out. And the County Board will have a sudden set of logistics to begin planning.

“We’ll be back at it Tuesday, there’s no other way about it.”

LEITRIM: N O’Donnell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; C Farrell, S Quinn, J Rooney; P Dolan, D Wrynn; J Heslin, M Plunkett, P Keaney; A Flynn, K Beirne, T Prior.

SUBS: A Reynolds for C Reynolds (21) ; B McNulty for Farrell (HT); E Sweeney for Prior (57); D Flynn for Keaney (60); O McLoughlin for Heslin (65); D Kelleher for Rooney (ET); C McGloin for Flynn (73); Keaney returned for Wrynn (82).

NEW YORK: M Cunningham (Down); J Boyle (New York), A Campbell (Tipperary), E Kerin (Galway); B Maher (Tipperary), R Wharton (Kerry), S Brosnan (New York); J Glynn (Galway), G O'Brien (Kerry); M Ellis (Cork), A Varley (Galway), S Carthy (New York); M Brosnan (New York), P Fox (Tyrone), D O'Sullivan (Kildare).

SUBS: C Ahearne for M Brosnan (HT); K Butler for Varley (52); M Queenan for Maher (52); J Reilly for Fox (70), N Madine for O’Sullivan (70); L Kelly for S Brosnan (75); T Mathers for Glynn (78); M Brosnan returns for Carthy (84), P Boyle for Wharton (86);

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).