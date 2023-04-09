It’ll be ‘incredibly tough’ in Munster this year, says Kiely

John Kiely believes the forthcoming Munster senior hurling championship is “possibly the most competitive” in four years.

After winning a Division 1 final by 11 points, Kiely could be accused of trying to play down the All-Ireland champions’ aspirations of claiming a fifth consecutive provincial title.

However, he wasn’t happy with aspects of Limerick’s performance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in particular their score conversion having posted 15 second-half wides.

He fully expects Limerick will be put to the pin of their collars beginning with the clash with Waterford in Thurles on Sunday week.

“There’s an incredibly tough Munster championship coming up. If you were to look back on the last three or four, you’d have to say this is possibly the most competitive one.

“There’s a lot of teams that can hurt you very badly, very quickly if they’re given the opportunity. That’s not lost on us. We have two weeks work to get done now before the first round against Waterford and our focus is very firmly going in that direction.”

At the same time, Kiely acknowledged Limerick are in a better position than they were last year following an indifferent league campaign.

“We’re moving a little bit better than we were this time last year. This time last year there was no question answered really as such. It was only subsequently that we managed to pull it together and get it right.

“But every year is different and I’ve always pointed this out. No two seasons are the same. They all bring their own story. We just felt this year that this was right for us because we had a lot of players finished their championship early and it felt good to us to go back training in December and get some work done at that time.”

Kiely was delighted to give more game-time to players who have been threatening to make the championship team.

“Colin Coughlan has another full game under his belt at wing back, that's a huge positive for us. Cathal O'Neill got out to midfield and got a bit of game time in midfield, that's something we've been looking to do for a while but didn't get the opportunity until today. Little bits and piece like that, it wasn't seamless but it's great exposure for them to have.”

Kiely revealed Declan Hannon was ruled out due to flu while Kyle Hayes had a minor issue from training last Tuesday and wasn’t risked. Mike Casey was benched for a head impact assessment during the game.