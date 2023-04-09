Meet the men who made GAA Championship history for New York

1 Michael Cunningham

Down-born goalkeeper Mick Cunningham was man of the match for a lot of people. Before he saved a pair of penalties in the shootout, the Brooklyn Shamrocks player prevented Leitrim goal opportunities in all manner of ways including a well timed interception of Leitrim full forward and top scorer Keith Beirne in the first half.

Jamie Boyle one of the New York native born players on the team. Pic:©INPHO/Sharon Redican

2 Jamie Boyle

Corner back Jamie Boyle was one of the New York native-born players for whom Saturday night was so special. A county champion with St Barnabas in 2020 and 2021, he has developed as a player under the watchful eye of Johnny McGeeney and it all showed against Leitrim with some great tackling.

3 Alan Campbell

Alan Campbell won a famous Munster Championship with Tipperary in 2020 before his move to New York. As a Brooklyn Shamrocks player last year, he ended up on the wrong end of a penalty shoot out against Westmeath NY in a losing senior county final. This win over Leitrim will have been a happy redemption.

4 Eoghan Kerin

Galway’s Eoghan Kerin was nominated for an All Star in 2018 after the Annaghdown corner back enjoyed a breakout year for the Tribesmen. With two Connacht senior titles included in his CV, he was a key reason why Leitrim were held at bay when the favourites failed to take advantage of their purple patches.

5 Bill Maher

Another Tipperary intercounty player, Bill Maher, was brought to New York by work and reached out to McGeeney of his own accord, looking to get involved with the panel of his new home. And just like Campbell, the JT Magen employee will be hoping the Brooklyn Shamrocks go one better this summer.

Rob Wharton was a Kerry minor before his move to New York. Pic: ©INPHO/Sharon Redican

6 Rob Wharton

A Kerry minor in his day, Renard’s Rob Wharton knocked around the Kingdom’s senior panel for trials before taking the life leap with a move to New York last year when a concussion kept him out of action all summer. He was calmness personified on Saturday evening, dropping deep for passes when past New York teams would have panicked and punted long.

7 Shane Brosnan

The younger of the two St Barnabas Brosnan brothers, Shane looked anything but the 20-year-old debutant thrown “into the deep end” as his manager stated during the week. He ran himself into the ground up and down the left flank before proudly watching his sibling score the clinching penalty.

Johnny Glynn captained the New York side and was the driving force for his side. Pic: ©INPHO/Emily Harney

8 Johnny Glynn

Arguably the most well known member of this setup, captain Johnny Glynn made his name in the other code during Galway’s All-Ireland hurling success in 2017 but he is now a cornerstone of the McGeeney project, so much so that his torn hamstring didn’t keep him out of this clash and he lasted deep into extra time.

9 Gavin O'Brien

Glynn wouldn’t have survived so long without his midfield partner and another man of the match contender, Gavin O’Brien, who was a rock that rattled key Leitrim players to their core. The Kerins O'Rahillys clubman played with the Kingdom under Peter Keane and his deep experience was crucial over the course of almost 100 minutes of football.

10 Mark Ellis

Mark Ellis, also a duel player and also a revered leader in the camp retained from the los against Sligo last year. Ask anyone, the former Cork hurler will be described as quiet, dignified and driven but when great leadership is needed, Ellis will be listened to. The Millstreet and Duhallow player lines out with one of the newer New York clubs, O’Donovan Rossa from Queens.

11 Adrian Varley

Talented Galway forward Adrian Varley was probably stung more than any player when the team fell short a year ago and he, like Glynn, refused to let an injury keep him out of contention and scored points in each of normal time before withdrawing from action to save himself for the semi-final.

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy celebrates with Shane Carthy . Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

12 Shane Carthy

One of the best stories of the camp, Shane Carthy was a toddler when he told now New York Chairperson Joan Henchy that the visiting Sam Maguire trophy would be something he would win one day. He holds the record for the youngest player at 16 to win a New York senior club championship before he made his Dublin debut two years later. The most crucial of his four points on Saturday was the one that forced extra time.

Mikey Brosnan of New York scores the winning penalty. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

13 Mikey Brosnan

Mikey Brosnan wasn't born when Connacht GAA accepted New York’s application to join their provincial championship. On Saturday, the 22-year-old was given the daunting but dream task of scoring New York’s fifth penalty, securing a 2-0 shootout win for the ages. He will be remembered forever in the Bronx and beyond.

24 Peter Fox

Tyrone’s Peter Fox was a late addition to the first 15, replacing the injured Paddy Boyle, and the Greencastle clubman who arrived in New York not long before lockdown three years ago, looked more like an inspired tactical switch with two first half points that raised belief levels around Gaelic Park.

Daniel O’Sullivan worked hard for his side throughout the game. Pic: ©INPHO/Sharon Redican

15 Daniel O'Sullivan

Daniel O'Sullivan covered every blade of astro turf, a beloved workhorse of the squad whose 24th minute point turned things around for the hosts and paved the way for what would eventually become a half-time lead.

SUBS

20 Connell Ahearne

This year, Johnny McGeeney was able to enjoy a deep bench of players to call on and no one answered the call better than Ratoath’s Connell Ahearne who immediately settled into second half action with two calm and composed marks in quick succession, both scored, followed by two more frees in the first half of extra time that all ensured the unbelievable finale.

18 Killian Butler

Killian Butler is a London native whose home club Tir Chonail Gaels have already tweeted their pride of their locally developed footballing ambassador. He replaced Varley when the Galway man’s tackle of a Leitrim man deep in New York territory ended his evening and brought the impressive Butler into action with 52 minutes on the clock. He wasn’t to know there was still another almost 50 minutes of stress left to cope with.

New York’s Jack Reilly, Tiernan Mathers and Niall Madine celebrate their victory in the penalty shootout. Pic: ©INPHO/Emily Harney

22 Jack Reilly

Mayo’s Jack Reilly is a cousin of local GAA legend and former county player Sean who inspired his New York born cousin to join him at St Barnabas and help complete that history making panel. He was introduced as 73rd minute sub and immediately scored an equalising point to make it 0-12 each before the two sides swapped a point more each.

21 Niall Madine

Arguably the most talented footballer in town, Down’s Niall Madine showed some flashes of his brilliance when New York needed composure but of course it was his penalty which will set him apart. He was the third New Yorker to attempt and there was no shock when it rattled the back of the net. His lead score set the table for Brosnan two kicks later.

23 Luke Kelly

Offaly’s Luke Kelly was another impact sub who may have had more of a contribution were it not for a head injury sustained a couple of weeks ago. He’s been on the scene here for five years after an impressive career for his home county not to mention at UCD alongside Jack McCarrfrey and Paul Mannion.

25 Tiernan Mathers

Tiernan Mathers had a late chance to win it which if anything would have made the romance of the occasion even harder to script. His Tyrone father and Down mother produced one of the most iconic New York-born footballing families, Tiernan growing up with six football brothers playing with Shannon Gaels and St Barnabas and let’s not forget their New York ladies football team sister, Aoife.

14 Patrick Boyle

The last sub to be introduced is also the longest serving New York player, another Down man Paddy Boyle. For years he was involved in teams that were either hammered or pushed the visitors close and an achilles problem saw him miss out on the majority of this game. But his smile was widest when he was last to leave the pitch to join his team mates in the winning dressing room.