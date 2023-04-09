Cork now nervously looking over their shoulder

Possibility of a Tailteann Cup summer now more than a distant threat after defeat in Ennis
CONCERN: John Cleary.

Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 16:31
Eoghan Cormican

SUNDAY'S win for Colm Collins' men guarantees either Clare or Limerick a place in the Sam Maguire, but Cork now find themselves standing nervously in no man's land for the next few weeks.

Cork's fourth place finish in Division 2 left them 12th in the overall league standings and looking pretty secure for a place in the 16-team group stages of the All-Ireland series. 

Their position ain't as secure anymore.

Of those ranked below Cork in the League, 2022 Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath, one from the New York-Sligo Connacht semi-final, and one from the Clare-Limerick Munster semi-final will be involved in the All-Ireland series.

What all that means in plain speak is Cork are now the second lowest ranked League team in the frame for Sam Maguire involvement. And so if two teams ranked below them reach provincial finals - Meath in Leinster and Cavan in Ulster, for example - then Cork would be condemned to the second-tier championship.

A nervous couple of weeks ahead for John Cleary and his charges.

