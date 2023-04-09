Limerick ease past Kilkenny for third league title in five years

LIMERICK 2-20 KILKENNY 0-15

Limerick cruised to a third Division 1 title in five years in front a green and white-dominated 17,243 Páirc Uí Chaoimh crowd this afternoon.

Without late cry-offs captain Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes and posting 15 second-half wides, the All-Ireland champions were still too good for a Kilkenny outfit who chose not to spring TJ Reid from the bench.

That might have had something to do with the game being beyond The Cats going into the final quarter. Aaron Gillane rifled home a volley in the 54th minute following a Seamus Flanagan solo and pass.

Pulverised on their puck-outs after the break, Kilkenny managed just five points in that period and didn’t score for a gaping 20 minutes.

Matching Paddy Deegan with Diarmaid Byrnes, Pádraic Walsh with Gillane and Huw Lawlor with Gearóid Hegarty, Kilkenny initial pairings looked spot-on. They scored the first three points of the game and it wasn’t until the 10th minute that Limerick registered their first point.

Often slow starters, Limerick were warmed up by the 13th minute when they squared the game and went ahead in the 18th minute as Barry Nash ghosted up from corner-back to avail of a Gillane pass after the corner-forward claimed a long ball in from Flanagan. Eoin Murphy will feel he should have kept out the shot.

With little penetration, Kilkenny were forced to attack from distance and relied on Billy Drennan’s frees and the long-range precision of Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen. They remained in touch up to the closing stages of the half when points from Darragh O’Donovan, Cathal O’Neill and Gillane’s second from play stretched Limerick’s lead to six points, 1-13 to 0-10.

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (1-7, 0-5 frees); D. Byrnes (0-5, 3 frees), B. Nash (1-1); S. Flanagan (0-3); D. O’Donovan (0-2); C. Coughlan, C. O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: B. Drennan (0-5, frees); A. Mullen (0-3); R. Reid, P. Deegan, E. Cody (1 free) (0-2 each); H. Lawlor (0-1).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, D. Morrissey, C. Coughlan; D. O’Donovan, B. Murphy; G. Hegarty, C. Lynch, C. O’Neill; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, P. Casey.

Subs for Limerick: T. Morrissey for B. Murphy (h-t); R. English for M. Casey (temp 48-f-t); C. Boylan for C. Lynch (59); D. Ó Dalaigh for S. Flanagan (63); S. O’Brien for P. Casey (67); M. Quinlan for D. Byrnes (70+1).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; M. Butler, T. Walsh, P. Walsh; H. Lawlor, R. Reid, D. Blanchfield; C. Fogarty, B. Ryan; J. Donnelly, A. Mullen, P. Deegan; B. Drennan, E. Cody (c), M. Keoghan.

Subs for Kilkenny: C. Kenny for J. Donnelly (h-t); P. Mullen for C. Fogarty (47); T. Clifford for A. Mullen (53); G. Dunne for B. Drennan, A. Murphy for A. Mullen both (56).

Referee: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).