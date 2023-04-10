Sligo await history making New York in Connacht semi-final

And they now know if they don't take their chances, New York will take theirs.
SLIGO SEMI: New York players celebrate after the Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final match between New York and Leitrim at Gaelic Park in New York, USA. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 08:10
Maurice Brosnan

In the midst of mayhem, games are often decided by a moment of pure clarity. That fact was reflected best by Shane Carthy’s late heroics to force extra-time in Gaelic Park on Saturday.

New York were trailing Leitrim by a point when the St Vincent's man, an All-Ireland medallist under Jim Gavin, collected a pass from former Galway defender Eoghan Kerin and cooly slotted over a left-footed effort. Composure that for too long was sorely lacking for Leitrim.

In the end they finished with 41% conversion, compared to New York’s 57%. From play the metric was even worse, an astonishing 28% after extra time. That was followed by four missed penalties.

For New York, they move to a rematch of last year’s championship clash with Sligo. This time the onus is on them to handle the well-told travel complications. Their performance under the bright Bronx lights was built on an awesome output. Can they rise to that level again?

A huge energy source was the crowd. That is also a crucial factor when considering much of Leitrim’s poor execution. Tony McEntee will want a similar impact from the Markievicz Park faithful in two weeks’ time.

HISTORY: New York’s Niall Madine, Mikey Brosnan and Killian Butler celebrate their victory in the penalty shootout. Pic: ©INPHO/Emily Harney
HISTORY: New York’s Niall Madine, Mikey Brosnan and Killian Butler celebrate their victory in the penalty shootout. Pic: ©INPHO/Emily Harney

Comfort will come from their favourable matchups. Gavin O’Brien and Johnny Glynn can rival Paul Kilcoyne and Cian Lally in the middle. Jamie Boyle will rekindle his dual with Niall Murphy. In 2022 he limited him to a single score from play.

At the other end, Galway sharpshooter Adrian Varley had a subdued day but was struggling for fitness and looks set for a blockbuster bout with Nathan Mullen.

Sligo have shot 4-30 combined in their last two games. Despite having less shots than Wicklow in Croke Park, they were more accurate and took both openings for a goal. That is the mark for the Connacht semi-final.

They’ve been well-warned if they don’t take those chances, New York are capable of taking theirs.

