Donaghy turns attention to Cavan after comfortable win over Antrim

Armagh 0-20 Antrim 1-8

ARMAGH embarked on what they hope will be the road to rehabilitation following their travails in the Allianz League by comfortably overcoming Antrim in the preliminary round of the Ulster Senior Football Championship at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday night.

The absence of a raft of established players failed to detract from Armagh’s cutting edge with Antrim’s limited sorties into home territory yielding only a modest dividend and even then only during a brief spell of resilience in the second-half.

Yet if some of the home team’s luminaries missed out on this occasion, then their replacements not so much hinted at an extension to their tenure in the county colours as proclaimed it from the rooftops.

Shane McPartlan heralded his debut on the championship scene with a majestic midfield performance garnering three points in the process, Conor Turbitt emerged as top scorer with eight (three frees) and Ciaran Mackin cemented his status as a dynamic wing-back.

Ahead by 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time by which stage Turbitt had already laid down a marker as to his efficiency, Armagh’s supremacy was only temporarily challenged when Conor Stewart glided in Antrim’s goal in the 51st minute.

Normal business quickly resumed with Turbitt scoring the home team’s last four points despite the best efforts of Antrim skipper Peter Healy, James McAuley and Marc Jordan at the back and the lion-hearted Stewart.

Four-time Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy has been a driving force behind Armagh’s forward machinery of late and while he hailed the team’s overall effort, he lost no time in issuing a warning.

“Look, Cavan will be waiting on us in the quarter final in a fortnight. They have had a week’s break since beating Fermanagh in the Division Three final and they have another two weeks to prepare for us,” stresses Donaghy.

“When we played them in Kingscourt Breffni in the McKenna Cup earlier this year it was a messy night from a weather perspective and we did not do ourselves justice. But you can be sure that they will be very keen to reach the Ulster semi-finals.

“Cavan is a proud football county, there are a lot of good players in their team and they will be very keen to show that they can go the distance in Ulster. They won the provincial title a couple of years ago and they will believe they can repeat that feat especially after having won the Division Three title in some style.

“The fact that new faces came to the fore for us in this game against Antrim means that there will be a greater challenge for places going forward and those who are out of the side at the moment will have to fight for their jersey.

"We will obviously be working very hard to have our strongest panel available for the game with Cavan.”

Antrim manager Andy McEntee admitted that he had expected a backlash from Armagh following the chastening closure to their Allianz League campaign.

“They were certainly a lot better than us on this occasion. I honestly don’t think that we did ourselves justice on this occasion, certainly not in the first-half anyway. I think Armagh’s focus is very much on the Championship and this was very evident in the manner in which they approached this game,” said McEntee.

“I think Armagh have made that clear over this past couple of years. I wasn’t surpised at what we saw in this game to a certain extent. Having said that, we created numerous chances in the first-half which we didn’t take. I estimated that there were ten reasonable scoring chances which fell our way but we just were not able to take them.

"As a matter of fact, we had four goal chances in the second-half alone so we must be doing some things right. There are a number of players who are new to this Antrim side and they are still blending in. We just have to keep working at it.”

ARMAGH: Ethan Rafferty 0-1 (1f) James Morgan, Aaron McKay, Aidan Forker; Ciaran Mackin 0-1, Greg McCabe, Barry McCambridge; Ben Crealey, Shane McPartlan 0-4; Stefan Campbell 0-1, Rory Grugan 0-3 (1f), Jason Duffy; Jemar Hall 0-1, Conor Turbitt 0-8 (0-3f, 1m) Tiernan Kelly 0-1.

Subs: Ross McQuillan for Morgan (48 mins ), Stephen Sheridan for Crealy (52) Aidan Nugent for Hall (57), Cian McConville for Campbell (63), Ciaran Higgins for McCambridge (70).

ANTRIM: Michael Byrne, Eoghan McCabe 0-1, Peter Healy, James McAuley 0-1; Patrick McCormick, Joseph Finnegan, Marc Jordan; Conor Stewart 1-1, Kevin Small; Colm McLarnon, Rory McCann 0-1, f, P McBride, P Shivers 0-1, Ruairi McCann 0-1, Ryan Murray 0-1 (f).

Subs: Patrick Finnegan for McLarnon (24’), Adam Loughran for McBride (45’), Odhran Eastwood 0-1 for Murray (45’), Dominic McEnhill for Shivers (61,) Jack Dowling for Jordan (64’).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).