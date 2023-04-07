Kilkenny and Limerick name their teams for League final

Derek Lyng has named his side for their Allianz hurling division one league final against Limerick in Pàirc Uì Chaoimh on Sunday (2pm). Eoin Murphy starts in goals with Mikey Butler, Tommy Walsh and Padraig Walsh in the full back line. Richie Reid, Huw Lawlor and David Blanchfield make up the half back line with Conor Fogarty and Paddy Deegan manning the midfield.

John Donnolly, Adrian Mullen and Billy Ryan take their place in the half forward line with Billy Drennan, Martin Keoghan and captain Eoin Cody completing the full forward line.

The Limerick side to take on Kilkenny line up as follows. Nickie Quaid continues to man the goals with Sean Finn Dan Morrissey and Barry Nash in the full back line. Diarmaid Byrnes, captain Declan Hannon and Kyle Hayes in the half back line. Darragh O'Donovan and Barry Murphy partner up in midfield. Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch and Cathal O'Neill make up an experienced half forward line with Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey taking their places in the full forward line.

Elsewhere, Offaly have named their side to take on Laois is the Joe McDonagh Cup on Saturday in Tullamore. Stephen Corcoran is in goals with Ben Conneely, Ciaran Burke, David King manning the full back line. James Nally, Jason Sampson who captains the side and Killian Sampson make up the half back line. Cillian Kiely and Joey Keenaghan partner up in the middle of the park with David Nally, Jack Clancy and Adrian Cleary in the half forward line. Charlie Mitchell, Brian Duignan and Eoghan Cahill complete the line up.

Antrim take on Armagh in the Ulster Football Championship in the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds on Saturday (5pm). Michael Byrne takes his place in goals while Eoghan McCabe Peter Healy and James McAuley make up the full back line. Patrick McCormick, Joesph Finnegan and Marc Jordan man the half back line with Conor Stewart and Kevin Small partnering at midfield. Colm McLarnon, Ruairì McCan and Patrick Finnegan in the half forward line and Dominic McEnhill, Ruairi McCann and Odhran Eastwood making up the full foward line.

In Connacht, Sligo travel to London for their quarter final clash in Ruislip on Saturday afternoon (3pm). Fresh from their Division four league win Tony McEntee has made one change to the team which started against Wicklow. Finnian Cawley is named in place of David Quinn. Michael Maher names his side to take on the travelling visitors for the clash.

Leitrim head to New York for their quarter-final Saturday in Gaelic Park (6pm local time/11pm Irish time).

Subs: D McCarthy, C Boylan, M Casey, R Connolly, C Coughlan, A English, R English, T Morrissey, S O’Brien, A O’Connor, D Ò Dàlaigh

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, Evan Cody, C Buckley, D Corcoran, A Murphy, P Mullen, C Kenny, T Clifford Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1

Subs: E Cleary, C Kiely, P Delaney, P Clancy, D Maher, J Murphy, J Screeney, S Dooley, L Langton, E Parlon, C O’Meara, C Hardiman, C Langton, S Bourke, J Hoctor

Subs: L Mulholland, B McCormick, D Lynch, S O’Neill, R Boyle, O Lenehan, J Dowling, P McBride, P Shivers, A Loughran, R Murray

Subs: A Loughlin Stones, M Queenan, K Butler, C Keane, C Ahearne, N Madine, J Reilly, L Kelly, P Fox, T Mathers, P Studdard

Subs: D Maxwell, T Quinn, A Reynolds, D Flynn, D Kelleher, J Heslin, C McGloin, T Prior, O McLoughlin, B McNulty, S McLoughlin

Subs: K Harte, D Philips, D Conlon, D Quinn, G O'Kelly Lynch, M Gordon, J Lavin, M Walsh, A Reilly, J Keaney, P Laffey

Subs: K Mullan, C O'Neill, D Rooney, H Walsh, J McGill, J Obahor, N O'Leary, O Kerr, R Sloan, R McCarthy, R Tohill