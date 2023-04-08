GAA previews: Mayo attack can cause damage, Clare to push Cork all the way 

SATURDAY.

Connacht SFC quarter-finals.

London v Sligo, McGovern Park, Ruislip 3pm (B. Cawley, Kildare).

High on a happy vibe after winning Division 4 silverware last weekend, Sligo manager Tony McEntee should have no trouble making them realise that this is the proverbial banana skin. That London will have meaningful championship football this year regardless of the result here will bring them on for next season but it might be expecting too much of them to shock a side three years in the making and in fine form. Verdict: Sligo.

New York v Leitrim, Gaelic Park 11pm Irish time (D. Coldrick, Meath). Live GAAGO.

Not the usual pre-game media appearances from the Exiles might appear to suggest they are plotting an ambush here. In the likes of Gavin O’Brien and Rob Wharton (Kerry), Mark Ellis (Cork), Bill Maher (Tipperary) and Eoghan Kerin and Johnny Glynn (Galway), New York have plenty of talent and if they’re knitted Leitrim have a job on their hands. It could be dicey at times but Leitrim to make the trip worthwhile. Verdict: Leitrim.

Ulster SFC preliminary round.

Armagh v Antrim, Box-It Athletic Grounds 5pm (J. Henry, Mayo) Live BBC.

Surprising Cavan as they did last month demonstrated Antrim’s ability to shock but at the very least it will have Rian O’Neill-less Armagh forewarned about how tricky this clash might be.

VITAL FIGURE: Stefan Campbell of Armagh celebrates after kicking a second half point during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Tyrone at Healy Park. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Besides, Armagh have been playing at such a higher level these past couple of months that they should be more than ready for a battle if it comes to it. Relegation was a sore one for the home side but they know there is a path for them to a final if they are up to it. Verdict: Armagh.

Joe McDonagh Cup, Round 1.

Down v Kerry, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1pm (P. Murphy, Carlow).

Down have been known to give Kerry bother but after a middling Division 2A campaign Kerry should be able to right themselves for a good run at making a fourth consecutive Joe McDonagh Cup final. It’s also worth noting this is Kerry’s sixth season in the McDonagh Cup. No other county can match them. Verdict: Kerry.

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park 3pm (C. Cunning, Antrim).

There were some indications towards the end of their league run that Carlow can make a good stab at this competition but Kildare have been motoring better and will be smarting from losing the Division 2A final last weekend. Verdict: Kildare.

Offaly v Laois, Glenisk O’Connor Park 3pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

As much as their hands are only off silverware, Offaly are understandably underdogs seeing as Laois have been playing at a better standard so far this spring. Willie Maher will be keen for his charges to harness the disappointment of relegation from the top flight. A good encounter in store but Laois to squeak it. Verdict: Laois.

SUNDAY.

Connacht SFC quarter-final.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park 4pm (N. Mooney, Cavan) Live RTÉ.

Mayo didn’t seem like a team that were getting too ahead of themselves last weekend but they know they have to respect this clash with Roscommon. The inclusion of Cillian O’Connor on the bench sends out the right signal, that their best forward over the last 11 seasons could be called on if things get hairy.

NOW, BACK IT UP: Roscommon's Niall Daly with Aidan O'Shea of Mayo. Pic: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Roscommon have the forward line to do just that and while their goalkeeper is a rookie like Colm Reape, Conor Carroll is having a fine season thus far. Keeping Enda Smith subdued will go a long way for Mayo here. He is the very heartbeat of the team as he was becoming during Kevin McStay’s time in charge and he will still have the skinny on many key players. Roscommon have enough strength in midfield and attack to upset Mayo and Davy Burke will have watched intently at Galway’s goal openings last Sunday, but it’s in defence where they might be lacking a bit of quality to beat the league champions. Verdict: Mayo.

Munster SFC quarter-finals.

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford).

So much on the line for Clare. As John Cleary said after Cork’s penultimate round, it’s going to take something staggering for Cork to be ousted from the Sam Maguire Cup on the basis of their league finish (13th place). Still, they will want to be first or second seeds and get a tilt against Kerry in Killarney to gauge their progress. But this is quite the examination and if Brian Hurley isn’t fully fit then talented, if inexperienced forwards Conor Corbett and Steven Sherlock are going to have to stand up more. Clare should be hard beaten but look a little less formidable now that David Tubridy has joined Gary Brennan in retirement. The Banner to give everything to try and remain in the All-Ireland but to come up just short. Verdict: Cork.

Tipperary v Waterford, FBD Semple Stadium 2pm (J. Molloy, Galway).

There were glimmers of hope for Waterford in the closing stages of Division 4. Losing by two goals to Wicklow when they had nothing tangible to aim for was not a bad loss and the win over London was much needed. That Tipperary’s confidence is at a low ebb too makes them vulnerable and Conor Sweeney’s absence can’t be understated. Indeed, the brain drain over these last two seasons has had quite the effect on David Power’s group. An edgy afternoon in store but they can progress to meet Kerry. Verdict: Tipperary.

Leinster SFC, Round 1.

Wicklow v Carlow, Echelon Park 2.30pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

It’s an entirely different Wicklow side Carlow will face here compared to the one they drew with at the outset of the league. While silverware eluded them last weekend, the game against Sligo will have sharpened them nicely for this derby. How they handle the expectation will be of most interest to manager Oisín McConville. Verdict: Wicklow.

Longford v Offaly, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone).

It’s been a strange, undoubtedly disorientating time for the Offaly footballers in recent weeks. The absence of Liam Kearns will be felt now more than ever as they embark on a Leinster campaign where they have been mentioned as potential finalists. That might be beyond them but they can negotiate this awkward trip. Verdict: Offaly.

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 3.30pm (C. Lane, Cork).

Just two points separated these counties in Division 4 and yet Laois, who missed out on promotion, are heavily fancied to come up trumps. They should but Wexford, who were unlucky to draw with Wicklow and beat Carlow in Round 7, pack a punch. Verdict: Laois.

Very Senior Camogie League.

Division 1B final.

Waterford v Wexford, FBD Semple Stadium 12pm (B. Nea).

Waterford won by 12 points when the pair faced off in their round game at the end of February. Expect the same result if not by a large margin. Verdict: Waterford.