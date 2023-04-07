Dublin anecdote indicates how far Clare have come

The conversation with Eoin Cleary is weaving its way through a league campaign full of regret for the Banner when the Clare captain takes us back to Miltown-Malbay and a challenge game against the Dubs eight years ago.

Jim Gavin’s side had taken up lodgings in Willie Clancy country for a training camp, with a challenge game against the locals part of their itinerary.

That Dublin-Clare fixture became so one-sided, Cleary recalls, that they stopped counting the score.

We surely don’t need to add who was doing the hammering and who was being hammered. A reprisal of the 1979 Miltown massacre when the visiting Kingdom left a trail of destruction in their wake.

“The game was on in my own club and the scoreboard wasn’t working. I think some club officials looked after their clubmates that night by not allowing it to work,” Cleary quips with a smile.

The 29-year-old introduces the anecdote to paint a full picture of the road Clare have travelled under Colm Collins.

From Miltown-Malbay to the other side of the country eight years on, Clare held a six-point lead over the hosting Dubs 12 minutes from the end of their Division 2 clash.

The scoreboard was in full working order that February night at GAA HQ and the locals did not like the look of it one bit. Only a late surge got them out of jail.

“It’s a change in fortunes really, the fact that you can compete with a team like Dublin in this day and age. The performance in Croke Park was unreal. But, ultimately, it’s a results business,” said Cleary of their one-point defeat. Clare didn’t fare too well in the old results business this spring. Croke Park was part of a recurring trend of getting a performance but not getting the points.

The loss of their seven-year-old Division 2 status means their season is on the line at Cusack Park this Sunday.

Win, and they are 70 minutes from involvement in the All-Ireland series. Lose, and it’s the Tailteann Cup for last year’s All-Ireland quarter-finalists.

“Very disappointing to get relegated because to stay in the Sam Maguire we’ve got to get to the Munster final, whereas you had a bit of a safety net before.

“That’s one point and then, ultimately, we hadn’t been relegated in seven years and we were very proud of that. It probably reflected in the amount of people that were going to the games, the quality of opposition we were facing. Clare people wanted to go and support the footballers.”

To keep supporters behind them and to keep in the frame for top tier fare this summer, a first championship win over Cork in 26 years is required.

“I’ve seen the video of the ‘97 win. A selector who used to be in with us, Ger Keane, did a famous dance after Martin Daly’s goal. Cork have got the better of us since then.

“Under Colm, we’ve broken a few barriers down by being the first Clare team to get to an All-Ireland quarter-final and then doing it again six years later. We got to Division 2 and beat certain counties that Clare have never beaten before. This is another challenge.”