A root and branch review of Waterford football? Here is where it has to start

When it comes to conversations about improving weaker counties, the eternal struggle is to see the wood for the trees. Small details blend together to form a hazy fog full of sound and fury but ultimately signifying nothing. Given those terms, the best possible starting point is to cut to the chase.

No better man than Waterford senior football manager Ephie Fitzgerald. The how and why will come. Start with the what. What is the problem? What needs to happen next?

“There needs to be a root and branch review of Waterford,” he says with conviction. “It has to start at school level.”

To focus on the likes of facilities, meals or gear is to miss the point. Waterford have won just one of their last 17 games in league and championship. In May 2021 they overcame Wexford in the league. When the sides met again earlier this year in the same competition, Wexford ran out nine point winners. In the aftermath of that fixture, Fitzgerald declared it “a crisis point” for football in the county.

The former Cork ladies’ boss is in his second year with the Déise. From the off the priority was long-term development. At first, he had to form a panel of 30 plus, a formality in most counties. Next they focused on S&C, a nutritionist and high-performance basics like skinfold testing.

His coach is Peter Leahy and they took on the county U20s as well. Forming a squad there was an even sterner test. Hurling and soccer are strongholds in the county. That team trains before the seniors. Fitzgerald journeys a 180km round trip for those sessions but is adamant the real work is required grades below.

“In any county, you have to start in schools. U20s is too late. Look at the successful countries, they have very strong school systems. You pick up skills at primary school. We need to focus with younger kids with basic skills and doing it properly. Catch, kick, execution at speed.

“For example, we did some blocking this year with our senior lads, some of them said they never did it in a session before. Maybe we take it for granted because we’d always do it in schools. If you are going to do a root and branch you have to start at primary level.”

Fitzgerald was moulded by his schooling. On the field, Nemo, Chríost Rí, Cork. Off it, UCC to Youthreach. He works in a programme for early school leavers and the unemployed providing education or training.

To this day, that upbringing shapes him.

“I was brought up in Nemo. The Ethos was ‘junior B or senior, everyone is treated the same.’ My team underage, ah we got hockeyed. You see clubs with huge success underage, but it doesn’t translate at all to senior. You have to ask yourself why is that? What are you focused on, winning or developing?

“If I was in charge of the GAA, I wouldn’t have competition before U14. I think it is far too competitive and often it is parents living their dream through their kids. Desperate to win an U10 or U12 championship. It’s mental. We all started playing because we enjoy it. That problem manifests as abuse of referees and everything. I’d never get involved with my kids’ teams. Let them play and enjoy themselves.

“People often ask me why did I get involved in Waterford? I mean I went in with my eyes wide open. I knew they weren’t winning games. But you don’t just look at the football side of it. There is a personal side to this too. Develop them as footballers and as human beings. I could go to training with 30 guys tomorrow night, there could be a guy with a problem with relationships, work, gambling. Anything.

“For me, it is about developing guys and having a relationship long after we are finishing playing. That is far more important. I’ve had success as a player and manager but that’s not why I am in it. I’m a teacher, teaching disadvantaged kids, and I pride myself on making sure that the person is in a happier place when I’m finished with them.”

He is speaking at the launch of the Munster senior championships. On Sunday they set for Semple Stadium to take on Tipperary. Within the county there are a loyal cohort of die-hards and within the dressing room there is talent. They are captained by The Nire defender Dermot Ryan, who scored 0-13 during their Division 4 campaign while also getting on the scoresheet in both championship games last year.

For now, they focus on controlling what they can. That starts with sticking to the plan this weekend.

“We are trying to create a balance. We changed our system a couple of times this year after half-time because we were getting blitzed. We are more competitive now. I don’t believe in 15 behind the ball, I don’t believe in being beat by 15 either. There is a balance.

“What I’d be looking for is even if we concede a goal Sunday, we stick with our system. Sometimes you go a goal behind and all systems go out the window. You have to stick with it. Derry are a huge example. They came from Division 4 to Division 1. They play within that system. I’m sure if they opened up it’d be tough going. There are lessons in that.”