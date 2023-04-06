Downey's red card upheld at hearing

Eoin Downey appealed his red card which he received against Kilkenny this evening and was upheld by the Central Hearings Committee.
Downey's red card upheld at hearing

UPHELD: Eoin Downey red card has been upheld by the CHC.  Pic:David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 22:06
Eoghan Cormican

Cork full-back Eoin Downey has had his one-match suspension, arising out of the red card he received during the county's League semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, upheld by the Central Hearings Committee.

The CHC agreed with the decision of referee John Keenan that Downey was in breach of Rule 7.2 (b), Category III, “striking with a hurley, with minimal force”.

Unless Cork are successful in taking Downey's case before the Central Appeals Committee, he will miss the county's Munster SHC round-robin opener against Waterford at the end of the month.

 

