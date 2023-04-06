'Hopefully Derek gives me the nod' - Eoin Cody gives optimistic update ahead of league final 

Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody has indicated that he should be fit for Sunday's Allianz Hurling League final against Limerick.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks man suffered a hamstring injury during the Cats' Round 5 defeat of Waterford and sat out the league semi-final win over Cork as a result.

With clubmates and key Kilkenny duo TJ Reid and Adrian Mullen already likely to miss the decider with separate injuries, boss Derek Lyng will be keen to include attacker Cody if possible for the repeat of last year's All-Ireland decider.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon at a media event ahead of the Pairc Ui Chaoimh final, Cody gave an optimistic update.

"All good, hoping to be available for the team," said Cody. "Obviously the team isn't named yet but I took part in full training yesterday so I'm hoping to be available. Hopefully Derek gives me the nod."

Cody explained the circumstances of how he suffered the injury.

"Just at the end of the Waterford game, I turned awkwardly and got a small little niggle in my hamstring but after a week, a bit of a rest, I did a bit of running on it, kept off the hurling side of things for the last week and a half and it came back right," he said.