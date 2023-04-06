Maurice Shanley and Brian Hurley remain doubtful for Cork's trip to Clare

Cork football corner-back Maurice Shanley and full-forward Brian Hurley remain significant injury doubts for the county’s Munster SFC quarter-final away to Clare on Sunday.

Following Cork’s final league game against Derry a week and a half ago, manager John Cleary rated the pair as “50-50” for the trip to Ennis.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Munster Championship launch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the injury update from Cleary was unchanged.

“50-50, still,” said the Cork manager of Hurley’s shoulder problem and Shanley’s hamstring injury clearing up in time for Sunday.

“We are training tonight (Wednesday) and again Friday, so we'll see how it goes. We'll be guided by the medics. We will be giving the two lads every opportunity possible.

“Brian has been running away perfectly. Maurice has been a bit limited, it being his hamstring, but they had a lot done before that. We'll call it Friday.”

Clare’s relegation from Division 2 means their involvement in the All-Ireland series hinges on a victory this weekend. The same jeopardy does not sit with Cork. It would require four teams ranked lower than them in the League reaching provincial finals for Cleary’s side to end up in the Tailteann Cup.

The Cork manager, though, is taking nothing for granted. This weekend is anything but a free pass.

“We’re not mathematically sure of being involved in the Sam Maguire, so all our focus is on Sunday. A set of results could leave us outside [the top 16], so this is our route to definitely get into it. And the further we go in the Munster championship, the better the draw we could get. Three out of four qualify from the All-Ireland groups, so it’s a means to an end in that.” Cork had eight to spare over Colm Collins’ side when they visited Ennis at the end of March. But keen to play down the significance of that rare Cork victory in Banner country, Cleary stressed their League win will have no bearing this weekend.

“They say you learn more from a defeat than you do in victory and Clare got a view of us and what we’re about.

“That day, we were a point down at half-time having played with the wind and then missed a penalty at the start of the second-half. Mattie Taylor scored a goal and that set us on our way.

“Clare are a very good team. They were very unlucky in the league. Clare ran Dublin to a point, lost to Kildare on another day they mightn’t have lost. That would have kept them in the division.

“Clare were All-Ireland quarter-finalists last year and their pedigree and track record are there. They represent a huge challenge for us.”

After a “topsy-turvy” league for Cork, Cleary sees the two major areas of improvement for his team as a more clinical edge in front of goal and greater game-management in the final quarter.

“The Dublins, the Derrys, even Louth, they know how to grind out games, and that is what we must do when we get into that position with 10, 15 minutes to go. We must learn to get over the line more times than we don't.

“I thought in every game we played in the League, it was nip and tuck. We were never out of any game coming into the last five minutes. The Louth game was disappointing. The Dublin game was in the melting pot, and we weren't able to get it over the line.

“Hopefully we will learn big time from those types of games and be able to put it in, starting with the championship and going forward, that lads will know what to do when we are in that position.”