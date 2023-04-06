Sean O’Donoghue a doubt for Cork's Munster championship opener

The dead leg Sean O’Donoghue suffered on the opening night of Cork’s Allianz League campaign two months ago continues to sideline the Cork captain and means he is a doubt for the county’s Munster championship opener on April 30.

O’Donoghue is back doing a bit of running, but Cork selector Donal O’Mahony said yesterday that it is too early to know if the corner-back will be available for the visit of Waterford in just over three weeks.

“Wayne [Sherlock] had an injury like that when he was playing and when it happened to Sean that night against Limerick, he said, ‘That’ll be seven or eight weeks, it’s very awkward’. With his experience and the fact that he’s our captain and our leader, we’d love to have him back,” said O'Mahony.

While there is no return date on Mark Coleman (knee), management are hopeful of having him involved at some point in the All-Ireland series, should Cork emerge from the provincial round-robin. “Our job is to still be in the championship [when Mark returns],” added the selector.

Alan Connolly (shoulder), as reported yesterday, will miss the remainder of the inter-county season. Darragh Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and Robbie O’Flynn (ankle) are back in training. Seamus Harnedy (hamstring) is to return to full training this weekend.

Meanwhile, Tipperary manager Liam Cahill expects Cathal Barrett will be in the shake-up for a starting place against Clare in Cusack Park on April 23. Barrett went off with a shoulder blade injury against Kilkenny in their Division 1, Group B game in February.

“We’d be hopeful that Cathal Barrett will make it in time. Not really sure about Seamie. Niall O’Meara picked up an (ankle) injury in an in-house game during the week. Another little setback, just monitoring it at the moment.

"Regardless of the injury, he wouldn’t have had that much game-time or intensive training under his belt to put himself in the reckoning for the Clare game. We’re looking at the Cork game as the earliest.

“Seamie is progressing nicely. We haven’t really done any aggressive work yet. We’ll press the button to see how he reacts. I imagine it will probably be a race against time to be ready for Ennis but Cathal Barrett is progressing nicely.”

Waterford selector Peter Queally expects Austin Gleeson (hamstring), Shane McNulty (foot) and Iarlaith Daly (hamstring) will not be available to start against either Limerick on April 23 or Cork on April 30.

“Unfortunately, time looks like it’s going to run out on them. One or two might see 10 or 15 minutes but definitely not full games in either of the first two fixtures. What we’re looking at is getting them back for the third fixture (v Clare), really.

“At the end of the Kilkenny game, Iarlaith picked up a hamstring injury that he’s nursing. He did get more positive news on a further scan last week. We’re still hopeful Iarlaith might see some game-time.”

Elsewhere, Richie Hogan is believed to have suffered an arm injury in last Sunday week’s win over Cork and is not expected to be included in Kilkenny’s team for Sunday’s Division 1 final against Limerick.

The former hurler of the year’s start in that semi-final in UPMC Nowlan Park was his first since the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Waterford.