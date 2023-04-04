Leinster U20 FC: Late Costello goal seals semi spot for Laois

David Costello's late goal set the seal on victory for Laois who grabbed the remaining EirGrid Leinster U-20 FC semi-final spot.

With Dublin already through to the last four, Laois needed to beat Meath in Portlaoise to claim top spot in Group 1, and the second automatic semi-final spot, and duly obliged with a 1-12 to 1-7 comeback win.

But it was a slightly flattering five-point victory for Laois who trailed by four at half-time.

The hosts leaked an early goal to Meath's Oisin Keogh and with Jack Kinlough and Eoghan Frayne also on the mark, the Royals strode 1-6 to 0-5 clear at the break.

They only added one more point though as Laois took over after the break with Costello, Conor Heffernan, Davin McEvoy and Colin Dunne among the pointscorers.

Conor Brown stretched the Laois lead to two late on before Costello struck for that 63rd minute goal.

There will be an open draw for the April 18 semi-finals and Laois or Dublin will face one of the two quarter-final winners.

Dublin finished off their Group 2 campaign in style with a 1-15 to 1-9 win over Offaly in Tullamore.

The visitors hinted at a routine win when they opened up a 1-4 to 0-1 lead after the opening quarter.

Greg McEneaney, who started two National League games for Dublin this year, burst through the centre for a terrific 14th minute goal.

But injury hit Offaly, who still held hopes of a second place finish and a quarter-final spot if everything went their way, hauled themselves back into it.

Points from Harry Plunkett and Niall Furlong settled them before John Furlong blasted a stoppage time goal, leaving them just 1-4 to 1-6 down at half-time.

They wiped the deficit out entirely in the third quarter to draw level at 1-7 apiece before moving ahead with a Plunkett score shortly after.

That was as good as it got for the Faithful who were overwhelmed in the closing 20 minutes or so.

The 2020 Leinster minor finalists only added one more point, a converted free by Geordi O'Meara, as Dublin outscored them 0-8 to 0-1 in the run in.

Free-taker Ross Keogh sniped three points for Dublin in that period while Luke Breathnach added a brace of scores.

The real drama was in Louth where Sean Reynolds starred in an epic 2-12 to 2-11 Wee County win over Wicklow - leapfrogging them above Wicklow into second spot in the table.

As a result, Louth are through to next week's quarter-finals and will play Group 3 runners-up Kildare.

Louth were eight points down at half-time after a strong Wicklow start which included a Joe Prendergast goal after 13 minutes.

The Wee County battled back to level terms at 1-10 apiece with a series of scores from free-taker Kieran McArdle, Tadhg McDonnell and Reynolds.

But Wicklow looked certain to survive when Dan Cooney's stoppage time goal put them four clear again, 2-11 to 1-10.

Louth still weren't done though and a late 1-2, including 1-1 from Reynolds, edged a memorable win.

Longford beat Carlow 1-8 to 0-9 in the other Group 2 game, their first win of the campaign, though both sides still exit the competition.

Meanwhile, Westmeath's 1-16 to 1-9 defeat of Wexford means they top Group 3 and will take on neighbours Meath in the second quarter-final next Tuesday.

The Leinster Council has confirmed that Meath will have home advantage for that game at 7.30pm next Tuesday while Louth will be at home against Kildare at the same time.