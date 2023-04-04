Dublin hurlers move upcoming championship fixtures to Croke Park 

Dublin have moved two of their forthcoming Leinster senior hurling championship home games to Croke Park.

Following a request from the county board, the provincial council have agreed for the May 6 Round 3 and May 28 Round 5 matches against Wexford and Galway to be switched from Parnell Park to GAA HQ. The other home fixture against Westmeath in Round 2 on April 29 remains at the Donnycarney venue.

With such a youthful team this season, it may felt that the tight Parnell Park pitch does not suit Dublin against seasoned opposition as it might have in previous seasons.

However, two of Micheál Donoghue’s players recently spoke in favour of all of Dublin’s home games being played in Croke Park.

Captain Eoghan O’Donnell said in December: “Being very honest, I think it used to be a bigger deal. We used to really value it as a fortress and we still do love playing there and we train there a lot of the times. It's a special place that the crowd is very close to the pitch and we get a lot of support.

“So, there's positives and negatives and depending on who you're talking to. If there was another Dublin player sitting in this seat, he may be saying that we need to keep Parnell and it's a great advantage to us. But for me Croke Park is where you win All-Irelands and that's where you want to play as much as possible.

“It's such a special place so if I ever have a choice or if it ever comes down to it, I think Croke Park is where you want to be and I think the way Dublin hurling has moved, our style of play probably suits the big expanses of Croke Park slightly better than the smaller confines of Parnell.”

Speaking last month, forward Ronan Hayes endorsed that view.

“I’d prefer Croke Park. From a personal point of view, I’d prefer a nice big open pitch as a forward. You want to have as much space as possible. You want to be able to run your man over and back from sideline to sideline.

“As a team, I personally think it would suit us more. The home games over away games are obviously going to be easier. You don’t want to go travelling down to tough places or up to county grounds that you are not familiar with. Playing home games definitely is a preference and if we can get Croke Park all the better.”