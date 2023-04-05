Lay of the land: Half of Tailteann Cup spots could be filled this weekend

As many as eight Tailteann Cup places and the seeding of one Sam Maguire Cup team will be confirmed across the weekend’s nine opening provincial championship fixtures.

The losers of the Connacht quarter-final between Mayo and Roscommon will be third seeds in the Sam Maguire Cup as both finished in the top four of Division 1 this year. The beaten team in the corresponding semi-final against Galway will also be third seeds as Pádraic Joyce’s team claimed a spot in the top half of Division 1 as well.

The defeated team in the following six provincial openers involving Division 3 and 4 counties and New York will go into the Tailteann Cup – London v Sligo, New York v Leitrim, Wicklow v Carlow, Longford v Offaly, Laois v Wexford and Tipperary v Waterford.

A loss for Clare against Cork in Sunday’s Munster quarter-final in Ennis will seal their place in the lower championship. Having been relegated from Division 2, the only means The Banner have of qualifying for the Sam Maguire Cup is reaching a provincial final.

While Cork have not yet qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup, their 12th finishing place in the league (fourth in Division 2) should be enough for them to go through irrespective of them making the Munster decider on May 7.

Antrim’s place in the Tailteann Cup will be confirmed if they lose to Armagh, who have all but secured their Sam Maguire Cup berth because of their ninth-place league finish (relegated from Division 1).

The following weekend, only one team’s Tailteann Cup status can be solidified if Fermanagh lose to Derry in their Ulster quarter-final. Derry are through to the Sam Maguire Cup having finished eighth in the league (promoted, Division 2 runners-up).

SAM MAGUIRE CUP

Places: 16.

Who’s qualified so far: The following nine – Mayo (third seeds minimum); Galway (third seeds min.); Roscommon (third seeds min.); Tyrone (third seeds min.); Kerry; Monaghan; Dublin; Derry; Westmeath (2022 Tailteann Cup winners).

The remaining places: Six or seven because of the Connacht situation. One of Leitrim, London, New York and Sligo will earn at least a second seed as a result of the draw in the west. On the other side of it, one of the already qualified Galway, Mayo and Roscommon will improve their seeding by reaching a Connacht final and thus free up a qualifying place to the next best league finishers, who are Derry.

Group allocation: Munster winners, Connacht runners-up plus the third and fourth seeded teams. Connacht winners, Munster runners-up plus the third and fourth seeded teams. The same applies for Leinster and Ulster. The allocation of the third and fourth seeded teams will be determined by a draw.

The nugget for provincial finalists: They enjoy home advantage in the opening game, the provincial champions against the third seeds and the provincial runners-up against the fourth.

Who makes the knock-out stages: The table-toppers in each group earn All-Ireland quarter-final spots. The preliminary quarter-finals pit the second and third-placed teams against each other to face off against the group winners in the last eight.

Group stage dates: First round, May 20/21 for the two groups involving Connacht and Munster finalists, May 27/28 for the two groups involving Leinster and Ulster finalists. Second round, June 3/4. Third round, June 17/18.

Knock-out dates: All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals (second v third-placed teams), June 24/25. All-Ireland quarter-finals, July 1/2. All-Ireland semi-finals, July 15/16. All-Ireland final, July 30.

TAILTEANN CUP

Places: 16 or 17 if New York fail to reach the Connacht final.

Who’s qualified so far: Nobody.

Seeding criteria: Four-team groups will be seeded based on the league finishing places. How each set of seeds are allocated to each group will be determined by a draw. New York have a bye to the preliminary quarter-finals.

Who makes the knock-out stages: The top team in each of the four groups goes through to the quarter-finals. The four second-best sides are on one side of the preliminary quarter-finals; on the other, are the three best third-placed finishers and New York.

Group stage dates: First round, May 13/14. Second round, May 20/21. Third round, June 3/4.

Knock-out dates: Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals, June 10/11. Tailteann Cup quarter-finals, June 17/18. Tailteann Cup semi-finals, June 24/25. Tailteann Cup final, July 15/16.