Limerick's Seán Finn sets sights on a new personal goal

Each mark has different weighting but on paper Seán Finn’s 2023 bucket list is simple; win a fifth All-Ireland, win a fifth All-Star, win a third league title and get his first score.

Last year Finn, gunning for a fifth consecutive award, was pipped by Kilkenny rookie Mikey Butler. Joe McKenna is Limerick’s record All-Star winner with six, closely followed by his South Liberties clubmate Pat Hartigan on five. At 27, Finn remains well within striking distance.

John Kiely’s stand-out man marker has been a lynchpin of their rear-guard in recent years, but he is yet to score, a cause for slagging within the dressing room. Imagine a lockbolt defender adding that string to his considerable bow? A real fright for forwards.

“There is an evolution of defenders moving up the field now and being an offensive threat,” Finn explains. “All teams are beginning to do that. That is something that is new and evolved over the last few years. There is potential for defenders to influence the score as well, not just defensively but offensively as well.

“It evolved naturally. Players are looking to get on the scoreboard. I am not one of those who managed to get on it yet. Opportunities do arise, you can be involved in the play further up the field. Especially if a team is playing two-men inside the full forward line. You are left with a guy spare; he is able or has the capacity to be involved further up the field.”

His next chance to do so comes on Sunday in the league final against Kilkenny. After a flat showing last year, Limerick stormed through the much-maligned competition this year. What changed? Not much. Just enough.

“The difference really is that we went back a couple of weeks earlier, so we were probably better prepared for the league campaign this year.

“We’ve always tried to approach it game by game and bring the best performance but that was probably the difference, the couple of weeks we done pre-Christmas which made us more prepared.

“As a group we’ve always respected the league in that we’ve tried our best to compete as much as we can. And that’s reflected in our results so far. At the end of the day it is a national title on the line here and we’ll certainly be going out to try and win that. As far as the year is concerned, is it the priority? Maybe not. But we’ll respect it.”

As well as drab contests, the league has witnessed plenty of tactical tinkering as the chasing pack bid to match the green machine. The prevalent structure has seen scoring rates rocket while the middle third is now the primary battle ground. As a result, much of the hurling is concentrated between the 65s. Limerick hit a total of nine shots in five leagues inside the opponent’s 21. They limited Tipperary in the semi-final to seven shots from play in the second half, only one of which was inside the 45.

That day they outscored the visitors 1-16 to 0-9 after the restart having looked under pressure early on. Tipperary did their damndest to stand toe-to-toe but lacked the legs to sustain it. So, does Finn see everyone moving in the same direction? Two forwards inside, one floating out in front. Free up the six to hold the centre, withdraw the half-forward line to flood back. Build the system. Trust the system.

“I don’t know if it is the same style of hurling or system we play. I think each team have their own system and they play that way. The game evolved a lot over the last ten years. Teams are trying new things whether it be set-ups on puckouts, defensively. Teams are trying new things. No different to ourselves. We are trying different things every year. Seeing what works and what doesn’t work.

“I don’t think all teams are looking to do what we do. Every team tries to do their own thing and I suppose you live and die by your system.”

The change is constant. Finn keeps taking it in his stride. He recovered from a cruciate injury in rookie year with the seniors to nail down a spot by 2017. That year his welcome to the ferocity of the intercounty game came against Kilkenny when Walter Walsh thundered into him during their qualifier clash: “He would probably do it again today,” says the Bruff man with a smile.

By 2018 he was collecting his first All-Star. For a time in 2019 he was a Hurler of the Year contender, consistently monstering opponents. His next goal? Get one.

“It’d be great to get a score. Even a goal would be better…”

Another frontier awaits.

