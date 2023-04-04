Ulster U20 football semi-final between Derry and Donegal brought forward to this Saturday

The Ulster Council has bowed to Derry boss Rory Gallagher’s criticism and brought forward to this Saturday the Ulster U20 football semi-final between Derry and Donegal.

The decision means that the five U20 players in Rory Gallagher’s senior panel are clear to play in both the U20 semi-final this weekend and the seniors’ Ulster quarter-final against Fermanagh on Saturday week.

The Derry-Donegal Ulster U20 semi-final was initially scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, with the Derry seniors beginning their provincial campaign away to Fermanagh three days later on Saturday, April 15.

As mentioned, there are five Derry U20s - Lachlan Murray, Matthew Downey, Niall O'Donnell, Eoin McEvoy, and Mark Doherty - in Gallagher’s senior set-up.

All bar Doherty saw game time during last Sunday’s Division 2 final defeat to Dublin. But if the initial Wednesday date for the U20 game had stood, the five would have been ineligible to feature in both the U20 semi-final and senior quarter-final. In essence, a choice would have had to be made as to which game they feature in.

“If the five are named in the U20 squad on the Wednesday, they cannot play senior on the Saturday. Yet Donegal don't play senior until April 23. If they had four or five like us, they'd be eligible (for both). Is that a f**ked up championship,” asked the Derry boss after Sunday’s League final defeat.

“There is big talk in the world about equality. Yet Derry players are not equal to Donegal players because they do not get the opportunity to play in both championships.

“Either find a solution or the ruling is put back to next year. It is absolutely ridiculous it was brought in.”

Following an Ulster Council meeting on Tuesday morning, it was decided to reschedule the Derry-Donegal U20 fixture to this Saturday (4pm). The game will be played in Owenbeg after Derry won a coin toss for home advantage.

The second semi-final between Down and Monaghan remains fixed for Wednesday, April 12.

The new ruling brought in at Congress is that an U20 player cannot line out in U20 and senior inter-county championship fixtures in a seven-day period.

It will be interesting to see if this morning’s Ulster Council decision sets a precedent and encourages more counties across the other three provinces to seek fixture changes when an important U20 game falls within the same seven-day period as a senior championship game, and therefore threatens the involvement of an U20 player who is also a senior panelist for his county.