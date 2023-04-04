Tipperary hurling championship draw delivers true group of death

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship draw has paired four recent winners together in a true group of death.

The four teams, who have all won the Dan Breen Cup in the past six years, are Thurles Sarsfields (2017 champions), Clonoulty-Rossmore (2018), Borris-Ileigh (2019), and Kiladangan (2020).

Kiladangan only lost the ’22 final in a replay against Kilruane MacDonaghs, while Sars lost the ’21 final in a replay to Loughmore-Castleiney.

Borris-Ileigh, despite falling short in their group last year, have enjoyed the most recent success outside the county, reaching the 2020 All-Ireland final.

Two will progress to the knockout stages while the bottom side will compete in the relegation play-offs.

Holders Kilruane are placed in Group 2 alongside Toomevara, Moycarkey-Borris, and 2022 Premier Intermediate champions Roscrea.

Dual contenders Loughmore-Castleiney and Upperchurch-Drombane are drawn together in Group 3 where they will face fellow Mid side Holycross-Ballycahill and Templederry Kenyons.

Nenagh Éire Óg, who have lost three finals in the past decade but failed to emerge from the group stage last year, must see off last year’s semi-finalists Drom-Inch, first-time Mid champions JK Brackens, and southern representatives Mullinahone.

At Premier Intermediate level, 2022 runners-up Gortnahoe-Glengoole are in with 2021 finalists Killenaule, and 2020 finalists Lorrha-Dorrha, who won the Intermediate title last year. Portroe complete the group.

The Senior Football Championship draw pits champions Clonmel Commercials up against neighbours Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom-Inch, and Éire Óg Annacarty. Commercials are bidding to tie Fethard as record winners on 21 titles this year.

Dual champions in 2021 Loughmore-Castleiney will face intermediate champions Ballina, 2018 runners-up Ardfinnan, and Moycarkey-Borris.

Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship draw, Group 1: Drom-Inch, JK Brackens, Nenagh Éire Óg, Mullinahone; Group 2: Kilruane MacDonaghs, Toomevara, Roscrea, Moycarkey-Borris; Group 3: Upperchurch-Drombane, Loughmore-Castleiney, Holycross-Ballycahill, Templederry Kenyons; Group 4: Kiladangan, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Borris-Ileigh, Thurles Sarsfields.

Tipperary SFC draw, Group 1: Clonmel Commercials, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Drom-Inch, Éire Óg Annacarty; Group 2: Loughmore-Castleiney, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey-Borris, Ballina; Group3: Upperchurch-Drombane, Arravale Rovers, Killenaule, Cahir; Group 4: Moyle Rovers, JK Brackens, Ballyporeen, Rockwell Rovers.

Tipperary Premier IHC, Group 1: St Mary’s, Cashel King Cormacs, Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballina; Group 2: Eire Óg Annacarty, Thurles Sarsfields, Seán Treacys, Carrick Swan; Group 3: Burgess, Silvermines, Clonakenny, Newport; Group 4: Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Portroe, Killenaule, Lorrha-Dorrha.

IHC, Group 1: Drom-Inch, Knockavilla Kickhams, Carrick Davins, Arravale Rovers; Group 2: Kiladangan, Golden-Kilfeacle, Ballingarry, Cappawhite; Group 3: Moneygall, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Boherlahan-Dualla, Shannon Rovers; Group 4: Skeheenarinky, Borrisokane, Upperchurch-Drombane, Ballybacon-Grange.

IFC, Group 1: Golden-Kilfeacle, Clonmel Commercials, Moyne-Templetuohy, Moyle Rovers; Group 2: Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Fethard, Fr Sheehys, Clonmel Óg; Group 3: Mullinahone, Aherlow, Galtee Rovers, Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens