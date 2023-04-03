Limerick's William O’Donoghue to miss league final against Kilkenny through suspension

The midfielder has received a sanction for making contact with the head of Tipperary’s Alan Tynan prior to the throw-in of the counties’ Division 1 semi-final.
BANNED: William O'Donoghue of Limerick leaves the pitch after he was substituted due to injury during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 15:17
John Fogarty

William O’Donoghue has been recommended a one-match ban and is set to miss out on Limerick’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final against Kilkenny this Sunday.

The midfielder has received a sanction for making contact with the head of Tipperary’s Alan Tynan prior to the throw-in of the counties’ Division 1 semi-final in TUS Gaelic Grounds last Saturday week.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) reviewed the incident and proposed O’Donoghue be suspended for one game. Initial indications suggest Limerick won’t challenge the ban.

The CCCC have the authority to issue a retrospective punishment when the referee has confirmed he did not deal with the matter at the time.

Meanwhile, as expected Cork will contest the red card issued to Eoin Downey in last Sunday week’s Division 1 semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

The full-back was sent off by referee John Keenan and his one-match ban threatens his involvement in the county’s first provincial game against Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 30.

Manager Pat Ryan questioned why Downey was singled out in the melee that developed in the second half of the semi-final and said it was “totally unfair” that he could miss out on the championship game because of the dismissal. His Central Hearings Committee meeting is due to take place this week.

One of the stars of the league campaign for Cork, Downey was sent to the line and four other players were issued yellow cards arising from the row, and no retrospective sanctions have been issued to the counties.

Clare’s David Fitzgerald is due to take his case against a one-match ban to the Central Appeals Committee on Tuesday evening. The 2022 All-Star risks missing out on the county’s Munster SHC opener against Tipperary in Ennis on April 23 because of the suspension.

Fitzgerald was sent off by referee Thomas Walsh for “striking with hand, with minimal force” against Cork’s Robert Downey in the final round game in Division 1, Group A in Cusack Park last month.

Cork name unchanged side for minor hurling clash with Tipp

