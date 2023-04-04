Éamonn Fitzmaurice: A defeat wouldn't be end of the world for Mayo

A defeat against Roscommon this weekend would not be a significant setback for Mayo, according to former Kerry player and manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

Kevin McStay’s side enjoyed a good day at GAA headquarters on Sunday as they collected the Allianz Football League Division One title with a 0-14 to 0-11 win over Galway. They march on to play Roscommon in the Connacht championship quarter-final.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Allianz League Football Show, Fitzmaurice started by reflecting on how opponents will try set-up against Mayo in the coming months.

“Where would you go after them? I think you are always going to look at their strengths. Colm Reape obviously had a great game yesterday. He is still relatively inexperienced at this level. Galway didn’t press his kickouts so I would certainly test his pulse on that.

“He seems to be very calm and a level-headed fella, possibly the outfield experience gives him the advantage there. He doesn’t seem to get too carried away or ruffled. At the same time, I’d definitely test him out. After that you are trying to get your matchups right.

“I thought Galway did well on Matthew Ruane yesterday. John Maher did a good job on him.”

2023 is the first year of the new format for the football championship, with 16 teams playing a round-robin group stage and 12 qualifying for the subsequent knock-out phase. Fitzmaurice went on to suggest that structure gives teams more leeway in the provincial competitions.

“Just look at it from Mayo’s perspective, if they lost next weekend, of course it is disappointing and everything else. But it is not the end of the world in terms of big picture or trying to win Sam Maguire which is the ultimate what they want to win.

“A Connacht championship isn’t going to do them anymore. I looked up the gap a while back, but I can’t remember now, if they lose next weekend I think they have about five weeks depending on where they end up for an All-Ireland series.

“For a seasoned team like Mayo, with the new guys in, having four or five weeks of a pre-championship block there getting ready for an All-Ireland series, I wouldn’t see that as a bad thing. The disadvantage is that they are seed 3 then for the groupings and will end up with provincial finalists but I think if you are one of the big dogs looking to win Sam Maguire, at that stage you don’t care who you end up with. Three go forward anyway. Only one doesn’t progress. Worst case scenario you end up with a preliminary quarter-final.

“This morning they will be thinking about winning, but whoever loses next weekend Mayo or Roscommon, particularly if Mayo get turned over, in terms of winning an All-Ireland I don’t think it is the worst thing in the world.”