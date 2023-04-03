League win warning for Mayo in  upcoming Championship 

As a manager who has matched his four Division 1 successes with All-Ireland titles three or four months later, Jack O’Connor would likely vouch for the importance of the league. Jim Gavin the same. Four of his six All-Irelands with Dublin came in double-winning seasons.

But, lo, some small print. O’Connor’s Kerry were beaten twice in Munster having claimed the first silverware of the year, 2006 when Cork prevailed in a final replay and ‘09 as they again saw off Kerry at the second time of asking, this time in a provincial semi-final. Division 1 and provincial champions apart from Dublin and Kerry since 2003? Three – Tyrone (‘03), Armagh (‘05) and Cork (‘12). The last Connacht team to win a league and province in the same year? Roscommon in 1979.

Twenty years since Tyrone began a trend of five teams in eight years completing the double, outside of Dublin and Kerry only that Mickey Harte side and Cork in 2010 have since claimed league and championship honours in the same year. Had there been a league final in 2020, Dublin could very well have won both but the concern for recently-crowned Division 1 champions Mayo is at least for them success in spring hasn’t been known to breed the same in summer.

Tempering the excitement in the county for which Kevin McStay will surely buy him a pint next time he sees him, Edwin McGreal, formerly of “The Mayo News”, highlighted on Twitter on Sunday evening that the last three times the county have won the National Football League, Roscommon have subsequently beaten then in the Connacht SFC – 2019, ‘01 and 1970. In ‘19, they were later beaten in the championship by both Kerry and Dublin to the tune of 10 points.

For a county consumed with portents, it will come as no comfort to know that never in their history have Mayo won Division 1 and All-Ireland finals in the same year. Their 1936 league triumph was awarded to them for topping the table when there was no final as they later went onto claim their first All-Ireland SFC.

Mayo reaching league showdowns hasn’t exactly been a good omen either. Except for 2012 when they lost to Cork before winning Connacht and their eponymous 1951, they haven’t made an All-Ireland decider when doing so. Eighteen seasons of flattering to deceive – 2022 All-Ireland quarter-final, 2019, 1949, ‘39 (replay), ‘37 and ‘35 All-Ireland semi-finals, ‘10 first round qualifier, ‘07 second round qualifier, 2001, 1972, ‘38 and ‘34 Connacht finals, 1978, ‘71, ‘70, ‘54 and ‘41 Connacht semi-finals.

Mayo aren’t the only team to come a cropper in their province following early season success. There was Offaly in 1998 who beat Derry in an April 28 final only to be humiliated by Meath in a Leinster quarter-final four weeks later. It’s just that it appears to be Mayo who stumble the most after walking so tall.

Giving a performance as commendable as his team, McStay said all the right things in Sunday’s post-match press conference. “There is a part of me saying, ‘cool down now,’ because we have to get ready for next Sunday,” he remarked in his first offering.

An intensely personal game for him in Castlebar this Sunday given he lives in Roscommon and took charge of them for three seasons, he will be acutely aware of the snare being laid by a team that finished third in Division 1.

The difficulty for him may be the trap this relatively young Mayo side set themselves if they are to believe their own hype. Going back to the dressing room to be the party-pooper after completing his media duties might only go so far in a county that teeters between euphoria and despair and did not expect this 13th Division title. Galway obviously played their part in what seems the most cherished Division 1 annexing since Derry beat All-Ireland champions Kerry in 2008.

A maths grind teacher, McStay’s lesson to them this week must be history.