Éamonn Fitzmaurice: is familiarity starting to breed contempt between these heavyweight neighbours?

This was a hugely physical and intense contest between two heavyweights with lofty ambitions for the upcoming championships. At times the quality may have dropped during the contest but the ambition by both sides to win was clear. It was always going to be a good one to win.

Diarmuid O’Connor, in particular in the first half, was the embodiment of this desire as he drove forward, covered back to help with sweeping duties and got two huge block downs. As the game went on there was a bit of an undercurrent to proceedings.

In many ways Mayo and Galway at the moment is starting to remind me a bit of our relationship with Cork in the mid- to late-noughties. At that time both teams were amongst the top sides in the country and were realistic Sam Maguire contenders each season. Either team could win on a given day. Between McGrath Cup, the National League, the Munster championship and the inevitable Croke Park championship meeting there were plenty of opportunities to get to know each other. Mutual respect deteriorated into a reciprocal dislike as familiarity bred contempt. While there was still an element of the initial mutual respect post game yesterday, the current Mayo and Galway dynamic looks to be moving in a similar direction. If Mayo manage to do the business next weekend, as I expect them to, Salthill in three weeks will be tasty.

While undoubtedly glowing from their win, the league champions and Kevin McStay will be immediately looking to their Connacht championship opener this morning. They are in such a positive place and the exact opposite of where they were this morning last year. Recovery will be the order of the day today and they will assess any knocks and bruises. They will hope that both David McBrien and Jack Coyne are available for next weekend and going forward.

Naturally, there will be an element of trying to keep the feet on the ground this week. If their attitude is even a few percent off next Sunday, Roscommon will turn them over. Complacency will be guarded against but I would much prefer to be guarding against complacency rather than trying to build confidence. I think the manner of their strong finish is what will please McStay most. They also controlled the game well in the last quarter, which is a new element to their gameplan. In the past they thrived in chaos, as Lee Keegan explained to me recently when I was on League Sunday with him. They loved chasing games and the disruption and madness that this brought. Unfortunately for that great group as good as it was to watch it never quite got them over the line. McStay and co know this and are developing a troop that like being ahead and seeing it out from there. This element has improved as the league has gone on. Against Armagh, in round 2, they threw away a five-point lead they held on 66 minutes. The development in their game management yesterday was clear as they saw the game out relatively comfortably.

With the communal nature of modern football where everyone attacks and defends together we don’t get to see as many raw mano a mano contests anymore. Yesterday we had two, and this throwback was enjoyable to watch. At one end of the pitch Ryan O’Donoghue had Johnny McGrath for company while at the other side Rob Finnerty was being tracked by Jack Coyne. O’Donoghue and McGrath had a great battle throughout. Coyne completely dominated Finnerty in the first half but the Salthill Knocknacara man stuck at it and was excellent early in the second half. I like Finnerty and I feel he has pushed on again this year. I will be keen to see what kind of championship he has. Coyne came strong again near the end of the game and kicked a great point. Both Coyne and McGrath remind me of Tom O’Sullivan. Low to the ground, tight and pacy. In short, a nightmare for a corner forward, which is why it is important to acknowledge the contributions of Finnerty and O’Donoghue also.

Galway, as stated previously here, are doing a lot right. When they review yesterday's game they will look at a couple of key areas. Their discipline at the back left them down. Whether it was pulling and tearing out of Aidan O’Shea (who led from the front throughout) or struggling when run at by the likes of O’Donoghue and Tommy Conroy, they have some work to do. They conceded seven points from frees, half of Mayo’s total. They will also look at their finishing at the other side. Colm Reape was outstanding for Mayo and pulled off four great saves (as well as kicking three points from placed balls.) However Pádraic Joyce will feel that his side's finishing could have been better. The next three weeks of pre-championship training always affords management teams the opportunities to sharpen those elements of the game.

Shane Walsh had one of those Jekyll and Hyde performances. He kicked a few brilliant points that were reminders straight from last July but then he missed a few he would normally get. I was surprised to see him kicking two 45 metre kicks with his left, especially when he missed the first one. Yes, we know he can do this but in such a tight game he should have been playing the percentages. Maybe that is the centre back / coach coming out in me but my attitude would be save the party tricks for a game that we are comfortable in. Last year in the Connacht quarter final against the same opposition he kicked a few huge frees in the second half that were pivotal to the result. They were from almost the exact same spot as he missed those 45s from yesterday. The difference? He used his stronger right foot last year. It may be a conversation himself and his gaffer will have.

Joyce will have been delighted to have got a full half into Damien Comer, albeit not in the circumstances of Johnny Heaney receiving such a heavy knock. Joyce will be hoping that Heaney won’t be out for a significant period as he is the oil in their engine. Comer was rusty, in particular with his shooting leaving a possible 1-02 behind him. This is unsurprising and he will sharpen up as time goes on. Bearing in mind the Walsh and Comer misses Galway will feel that they could have won. On the positive side as they look forward they will be delighted with the re-emergence of John Maher. He kept Matthew Ruane out of the game as well as kicking two scores himself. Going forward for when they meet again this is a handy chess move for Joyce to have at his disposal.

In general, the Tribesmen have made serious gains across the board in the last 12 to 18 months. Critically though, they still have to figure out how to win finals in Croke Park. They have lost three there in less than two years. It is the final step but it can be the hardest one to take.

On the contrary Mayo are starting to develop a habit of winning finals in the Big House, just not the big one. Yet. They last won the National League in 2019, beating Kerry in the final. That was year 1 of James Horan Mark II. The transition was started but many of the old heads were still in the mix. Of the 19 players that saw action that day only five got minutes yesterday. This is a new Mayo. And they are going to take stopping.