'Now, now gentlemen' - GAA president McCarthy chides section of Dublin support for booing referee Devenney

The supporters booed Devenney when he was thanked by winning Dublin captain James McCarthy in his acceptance speech.
A view of Dublin fans on Hill 16. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 15:46
John Fogarty

GAA president Larry McCarthy chided a group of Dublin supporters on Hill 16 after they booed the mention of referee Liam Devenney following the county's Allianz Football League Division 2 final win over Derry.

Some of the fans on the terrace expressed themselves after McCarthy, in presenting the Division 2 cup, had praised Devenney and his team of match officials for their performances prompting McCarthy to say, "Now, now gentlemen."

The supporters again booed Devenney when he was thanked by winning Dublin captain James McCarthy in his acceptance speech.

In his match programme notes, McCarthy said it was his belief there was respect being demonstrated to referees.

"The extra matches and a tighter timeframe has increased the demands on our referee panel and I am satisfied that those demands have been met, and so too in the main has our request for respect and appreciation to be shown to the people who volunteer as match officials."

On Saturday, in his address to the Camogie Association's Annual Congress, McCarthy urged delegates to go further in their support of match officials. 

"What are you doing to elevate the respect for referees?" he asked.

