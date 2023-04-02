'Now, now gentlemen' - GAA president McCarthy chides section of Dublin support for booing referee Devenney

GAA president Larry McCarthy chided a group of Dublin supporters on Hill 16 after they booed the mention of referee Liam Devenney following the county's Allianz Football League Division 2 final win over Derry.

Some of the fans on the terrace expressed themselves after McCarthy, in presenting the Division 2 cup, had praised Devenney and his team of match officials for their performances prompting McCarthy to say, "Now, now gentlemen."