Brian Molloy elected next President of the Camogie Association 

Connacht Chairperson, Brian Molloy, has been elected as the next Camogie Association President at the Camogie Congress 2023 in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel.
Molloy was previously Galway County Board PRO and then Connacht Provincial Council PRO before taking up his current role on Ard Chomhairle as Chair of Connacht Council.
On the announcement, Molloy said, “I am honoured to be elected as Uachtarán Tofa and I am grateful for the trust the membership has placed in me to lead the association. I’m very aware of the excellent work that has been achieved by my predecessors and look forward to continuing the ongoing expansion and development of camogie at all levels.
"Camogie is one of the leading women’s sports and plays an important societal role in every community. I look forward to contributing to the expansion of the game both here and overseas. The future is bright.”
Outgoing President Hilda Breslin said, “I wish to extend my best wishes and congratulations in taking up the position of Uachtarán Tofa. It is an historic occasion, as Brian is the first man to assume the highest office in our association. I look forward to working with Brian over the next year and can assure him of my full support, as he has given me as Connacht Chair.”