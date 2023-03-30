National Development Plan suffering as result of 'multiple' vacancies within Camogie Association

“Multiple” staff vacancies within the Camogie Association over an extended period is impacting the delivery of the association's National Development Plan, CEO Sinead McNulty has said.

Writing in her annual report ahead of Camogie Congress this weekend, McNulty notes how a competitive employment market is posing a “significant challenge” for the association in the recruitment and retention of staff.

In January of this year, the Camogie Association advertised for a Referee Development and Education Co-ordinator, Participation and Retention Co-Ordinator, and Club and Education Support Co-ordinator.

According to Congress documents circulated to counties this week, and as seen by the Irish Examiner, two of those three advertised positions have sat vacant since last September.

In total during 2022, there was turnover in eight of the 20 staff positions within the Camogie Association.

The role of Operations Manager lay vacant from February to May of last year, while the position of Technical Development and Participation Manager was unoccupied from May to September.

A Commercial and Communications manager and executive were added to the staff line-up from April and May onwards.

“The very competitive employment market poses a significant challenge in the recruitment and retention of staff,” wrote Camogie CEO Sinead McNulty.

“We have endured multiple vacancies for extended period, and this is impacting remaining staff, and the capacity to deliver on National Development Plan objectives.”

In her foreword to Congress, Camogie president Hilda Breslin said the steering integration committee, of which she is a member, “should push on without undue delay in devising proposals to put to our memberships”.

The Camogie president, who has been a strong advocate for a one Gaelic games organisation while in office, said the Camogie Association should act with confidence in establishing their role within a larger and integrated body.

“I know that such a major project will take time, but we should remember that the benefits will be not in the structures themselves, but in what we bring to them.

“It will be important that agreed structures are consistent across constituent parts and units to ensure parity for all our members.

“I believe we should push on without undue delay in devising proposals to put to our memberships. In our work on structures, we should also prepare our organisations to work together, once agreed structures are in place, with shared ambition to ensure the mutual benefits of integration are realised in full.”

The complexity of the integration project must be recognised by all stakeholders, McNulty added.

“The discussions are about ‘how’, not ‘if’. They will take time and patience and a willingness to be open, and to hear from all stakeholders,” said the CEO.

Despite the recent campaign launch by the Thomas McCurtains club to have shorts replace skorts, there is no motion from the London-based club on the Congress clár proposing that skorts be dispensed with in favour of shorts as official playing gear.

Earlier this month, the club released a report entitled The Long and Skort of it: what purpose does the Skort play in today’s game? arising from a survey of 240 people, which details that 82% of respondents preferred to wear shorts than skorts when playing camogie.

Meanwhile, 75% believed that the skort does not reflect current societal standards relating to clothing and sporting apparel.

The association’s financial accounts for 2022 show an end of year surplus of €292,121. Breslin said the expansion of commercial income has provided “more control over our finances and the greater freedom that comes with less dependence on annual grants and uncertain external income”.

Camogie Congress takes place at the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel from Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 1.