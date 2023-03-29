Aimee Mackin's priorities are with Armagh despite interest from Australia

Aimee Mackin has insisted she's happy not to join the growing list of ladies Footballer of the Year recipients heading to the AFLW.

Reigning Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin of Donegal recently confirmed a move to Australia, following the lead of 2021 recipient Vikki Wall of Meath.

Armagh star Mackin won the 2020 LGFA award and knows all about the oval ball game as her sister and Armagh colleague, Blaithin, won an AFLW medal with Melbourne last winter.

Tipperary's Aishling Moloney, the LGFA's Intermediate Player of the Year in 2019, is the latest high profile player to sign up.

She was snapped up by Geelong shortly before the deadline for 2023 signings, along with her Tipp team-mate Anna Rose Kennedy.

It followed what was described as a 'last ditch trip to Ireland to win the pair's signatures' by Geelong coach Dan Lowther and captain Meghan McDonald while Tipp's Niamh Martin has joined Wall at North Melbourne.

Mackin, meanwhile, has insisted that she is happy to stay put despite obvious interest in her from Australia.

"I was over there visiting her (Blaithin) just before Christmas," said Mackin at the launch of the Glenveagh backed 2023 Gaelic4Girls programme. "What she did over there was unbelievable, her and Sinead Goldrick both winning it. Over here I don't think we realise what it's like. It's just like winning an All-Ireland, it's their equivalent. I had a great time over there but my full focus is just on Armagh and that's where it stays at the minute."

Pushed on whether she might be contemplating a deadline day switch similar to Moloney, Mackin ruled it out.

"No, probably not," she said. "As I said, I'm just focusing on Armagh and that's my main priority."

McLaughlin revealed last week that her deal with the Gold Coast Suns is worth around €25,000 over four months, with her accommodation paid for. With four different payment tiers, there is the opportunity to earn significantly more than that.

Mackin said that her sister Blaithin, who returned in time to play in the National League for Division 2 finalists Armagh, came back from Australia a better player.

"Probably physically wise (she is) a lot faster and stronger but I think in terms of the professionalism of the sport out there too, and how they go about things off the pitch, that's definitely been a big plus to us as well," said the attacker.

"I know myself when I was over there, the togetherness and the bond that they all have, we have that too at home of course, but there's wee things that because they're at a professional level they can do a lot more outside of training because they have the time to do it. You try to bring bits that you learn out there and Blaithin has definitely brought a few things back that we can learn from."

Armagh will play Laois in the Division 2 league decider on Saturday week at Croke Park. The Ulster champions have a high performing, happy camp - unlike provincial rivals Cavan whom they faced earlier in the league.

The Cavan ladies didn't fulfil last weekend's scheduled League fixture against Tyrone due to a row with their county board over gear and expenses.

"Obviously as a player you just want to play football," said Mackin. "When it does come down to that (boycotting a fixture), obviously it's not great for the players. And I do sympathise with them and I hope they get the support they need."

In Armagh, Mackin is happy with how they are catered for. The county broke new ground for starters by developing their own training centre which is dedicated specifically to ladies football.

"Each year you learn what other counties, or other genders, the males, are getting and you sort of learn that way. You sort of adapt. We are looked after in Armagh and our county board is so supportive of us. The same as the men's."