Johnny Moloney: Lack of proper analysis held back teams like Offaly

For too long teams in the lower divisions of the National Football League were hamstrung by a lack of proper analysis, according to former Offaly captain Johnny Moloney.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner’s Allianz League Gaelic football show, the recently retired Offaly footballer reflected on attending Galway’s victory over Kerry last Sunday while paying particular attention to David Clifford.

“That is my first time seeing him play for Kerry seniors in the flesh. I was looking forward to it, I think he is the best forward in the country. To see the battle between himself and Sean Kelly was worth the admission fee alone. No step back from Sean Kelly who plays right on the edge and Clifford gives as good as he takes as well.

“It wasn’t one of Clifford’s best days but he wasn’t a million miles off getting a few scores either. If Galway played Kerry again, I don’t think they could dream about having the same impact taking him out of the game. I don’t think it would happen again.”

He went on to explain that during his playing career, Moloney was unable to watch opposition live.

“You were playing the same day or the same weekend, logistically going to see them in flesh was probably not possible. You would be reliant on analysts or whatever. From an Offaly point of view, that only happened in the last few years believe it or not. We got to a level where we were getting that kind of information.

“Before that the odd fella was sent to a game and he would come back with an A4 pad, photocopy it and hand it out. This lad likes his left foot. He goes out and first ball spins it over with the right. The analysis packs intercounty teams get this year or these days, you get a good feel for who you are marking.

“In saying that, sometimes you just get the clip of a lad receiving the ball and turning to get it over the bar. You’ve no context of the score. Was it off a turnover, from a kickout, what was his movement like before that. Going to watch it live is a huge advantage.”

Moloney said the issue limited their preparation and ultimately impacted their performance.

“When John (Maughan) came in we started to get that information. When Stephen Wallace was there to be fair to him and Billy Sheehan, they got us proper clips on teams. That was 2018.

“Before that, I mean zero. Absolutely nothing. It is madness. From an Offaly point of view or teams lower down, I’m sure we weren’t the only team.

“We were trying to go out and be the best we can be when we are already hamstrung. I’m not saying we were going out to win All-Irelands or Leinster championships. We wanted to be the best versions of ourselves. In hindsight, looking back, what were we even… We had no hope. We didn’t have a chance. That was very frustrating.”