Ben O'Connor not part of Cork U20 hurling panel for opener against Waterford

The talented Barrs teenager won a Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup with PBC two weeks ago and was part of the Ireland U19 rugby squad that defeated Japan the weekend before last
Ben O'Connor not part of Cork U20 hurling panel for opener against Waterford

MULTI-TALENTED: St Finbarr's Ben O'Connor will not be part of the Cork U20 panel for their Munster championship opener. Pic: David Keane

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 06:50
Eoghan Cormican

Ben O’Connor will not be part of the Cork U20 hurling panel for Wednesday’s Munster U20 championship opener against Waterford.

Cork U20 manager Ben O’Connor said he is hopeful of having his namesake involved later in the campaign.

The talented Barrs teenager won a Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup with PBC two weeks ago and was part of the Ireland U19 rugby squad that defeated Japan in an U19 international the weekend just gone.

Whether or not O’Connor is selected on the Irish U19 rugby squad for two upcoming internationals against France over the Easter period will determine his involvement with the Cork U20s next month.

O’Connor was at centre-back on the Cork minor team that won the All-Ireland MHC in 2021 and lined out at right half-back on last year’s Cork U20 team beaten at the Minster semi-final stage.

“We are hoping to have him down the road,” said Cork U20 boss O’Connor. “He came out to training the other night, we had a chat with him. Everything is good at the moment. If possible, he’d love to get in and get involved with us.” The Waterford team is unchanged from the side that lost to Limerick at the weekend. The Cork team is being named on Tuesday.

WATERFORD (v Cork): C Troy (Ballygunner); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), M Mullaney (Stradbally); J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), W Beresford (Abbeyside); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).

More in this section

The Mayo team 26/3/2023 Division 1 Football League final to take place on Sunday despite Mayo's request
Westmeath v Cork - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship preliminary round quarter-final Munster MHC teams: new-look Cork side for Déise clash
Stephen Cluxton warms up on the sideline 26/3/2023 James Horan: The pros and cons of Stephen Cluxton’s return
<p>Dalo's Hurling Podcast</p>

Dalo's Allianz League Show: Evolving Cats, Cork revert to type, Tipp have hope, runaway Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd