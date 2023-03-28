Kieran 'Fraggy' Murphy hoping continuity pays off for Cork minors

2023 is Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy’s first year as Cork minor hurling manager. 2023 is not, however, his first year managing the group of players who will on Tuesday evening begin their Munster MHC campaign at home to Waterford (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm).

Murphy, a back-to-back All-Ireland winner with Cork in the mid-noughties, headed up the Cork U16 development squads last year before moving into the post of minor manager this season.

The continuity offered by the Cork pathway carries obvious advantages.

“The biggest benefit of being with them last year is that you got to know them a lot earlier and you weren't scrambling at the end of December and January to get to know players for the season ahead. It also gave you an earlier opportunity to try a few things out with them,” Murphy explained.

“When you come in first at U16, you are inheriting 120 players from the regions. As you go along, the different milestones that are set out by Rebel Óg, you have to narrow down that number. This year is a continuation of that and you are coming in now focusing on championship.”

It’s a round-robin championship where Murphy has a couple of different targets.

“Ultimately our job is to progress players and give them the tools they need going forward to the U20s and seniors. We obviously want to do well while we are with them, but the brief really is to make sure we are exposing the young lads to the different aspects of an inter-county set-up.

“We want fellas to enjoy the experience, to learn a lot, and hopefully you get a bit of success too.”

Murphy’s team for Tuesday evening’s visit of Waterford contains just one player - centre-back Ben Walsh - who was a member of last year’s starting minor line-up. Opponents Waterford are unchanged from the side that lost narrowly to Limerick last week.

In Tuesday evening’s other fixture, Clare are unchanged for their meeting with Limerick (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm). The Treaty have made one switch from their Round 1 winning side. Seán Duff comes in for Cathal Hayes at full-forward.

Elsewhere, Ben O’Connor will not be part of the Cork U20 hurling panel for Wednesday’s Munster championship opener against Waterford.

Cork U20 manager Ben O’Connor said he is hopeful of having his namesake involved later in the campaign.

The talented Barrs teenager won a Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup with PBC two weeks ago and was part of the Ireland U19 rugby squad that defeated Japan in an U19 international the weekend just gone.

Whether or not O’Connor is selected on the Irish U19 rugby squad for two upcoming internationals against France over the Easter period will determine his involvement with the Cork U20s next month.

O’Connor was at centre-back on the Cork minor team that won the All-Ireland MHC in 2021 and lined out at right half-back on last year’s Cork U20 team beaten at the Minster semi-final stage.

“We are hoping to have him down the road,” said Cork U20 boss O’Connor. “He came out to training the other night, we had a chat with him. Everything is good at the moment. If possible, he’d love to get in and get involved with us.”

CORK (v Waterford): O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erins Own).

WATERFORD (v Cork): L Lannon (Dungarvan); L Ó Loinsigh (Ardmore), D Ryan (Mount Sion), T Ahern (Ballyduff Upper); E Barry (Roanmore), F Cooney (Ballygunner), C O’Sullivan (Ballygunner); G Power (Clonea), D Comerford (St Molleran’s); C Hartley (Ballygunner), A Regan (Mount Sion), C Carroll (Roanmore); C Tobin (Ballygunner), S Mackey (Fenor), C Deevy (Brickey Rangers).

LIMERICK (v Clare): J Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), S Morrissey (Dromin/Athlacca); J Cosgrove (Ahane), S Casey (Bruff), C Scully (Monaleen); D Lyons (Newcastle West), M Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R O’Farrell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), D Ferland (Monaleen), T Boddy (Bruff); H Flanagan (Garryspillane), S Duff (Mungret/St. Paul’s), D Collopy (Murroe/Boher).

CLARE (v Limerick): M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), R Keane (Killanena), E Carey (Cratloe); M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), M O’Connor (Doora Barefield), J Moylan (Cratloe); O Fanning (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); M Collins (Clonlara), F Hegarty (Inagh Kilnamona), S Arthur (Newmarket-on-Fergus); J Mescal (Inagh Kilnamona), M O’Brien (Cratloe), M Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus).