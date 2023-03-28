Mayo's league final date change request falls on deaf ears

Just as it was clear on Sunday that Pádraic Joyce wasn’t interested in Mayo’s request to make the counties’ Division 1 final a Saturday game – “I’ll be in Croke Park 4pm Sunday so...” – it was evident his opposite number Kevin McStay wasn’t going to make a red line issue. “My understanding is it’s 4 o’clock Sunday so that’s where it’s at,” said the Mayo manager.

McStay knows when to pick and choose his battles. As Roscommon boss five years ago, he insisted the county were due home advantage in a Connacht final against Galway despite the provincial council indicating that it was not fit for purpose. "Whether that's a difficult position for the Connacht Council or the GAA at a national level, that doesn't bother me," he declared.

McStay’s forthrightness won out. Even if Roscommon ultimately lost the game, it inspired current Galway coach, then Kildare manager, Cian O’Neill to deploy similar brinksmanship tactics by insisting St Conleth’s Park host the Lilywhites’ qualifier against Mayo later that summer.

Falling on deaf ears, Mayo’s proposal to gain an extra day’s rest before facing Roscommon in a Connacht SFC quarter-final on April 9 is the second time this year that Croke Park have knocked them back. In January, their application to wear rainbow-coloured numbers on their jerseys in support of LGBTQ+ rights for their first home Division 1 game was rejected.

If they were suspicious, they might be led to believe somebody is not liking them up there in GAA HQ but it’s nothing of the sort. Nevertheless, Central Council’s decision at the weekend to prohibit counties from promoting charities and causes on their playing gear, soon after Mayo’s proposal, seems heavy-handed.

Well before Galway qualified for the final, Mayo sources were resigned to receiving bad news about their latest approach to Croke Park. Reaching a Division 1 final so close to a championship start might not feel like much of a reward and much of the incentive for winning this weekend appears to be with Galway who have a three-week break after Sunday before possibly facing Mayo again. Still, it was felt they had to at least try and get the game brought forward.

In the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), they had support but that only extended so far when it was the likes of the GPA who succeeded in insisting league finals be retained as the Central Competitions Control Committee, who had foreseen these scheduling difficulties, recommended disbanding them last September.

Might the Division 3 final between Cavan and Fermanagh, who are both not in Ulster action until April 15, have been flipped from this Saturday to Sunday and played on the undercard of what would seem an attractive Derry-Dublin Division 2 clash? Possibly but with TV slots agreed and corporate box commitments made, it was awkward. Besides, a 7pm game in Dublin on Saturday was never going to work with Galway and Mayo supporters in mind.

Whether it’s this weekend, Salthill on April 23 if they beat Roscommon on Sunday week or both days, it may serve the Mayo psyche well to consider Galway weren't warm to the idea of doing their rivals a solid and agreeing to an April 1 final. More fool anyone who thought they would ahead of a most enticing Connacht championship.

Mayo may not have been able to persuade the powers to change their minds but if the fate of the much-maligned league final wasn’t in their hands last year when they crumbled to Kerry by 15 points last year with a Connacht meeting with Galway in mind three weeks later, it most certainly is now.