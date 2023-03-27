Munster MHC teams: new-look Cork side for Déise clash

Cork minor hurling captain Ben Walsh is the sole member of Kieran Fraggy Murphy’s starting team for Tuesday’s Munster championship opener against Waterford who was a member of last year’s starting line-up.

Killeagh clubman Walsh is named at centre-back for Tuesday's visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm throw-in), having been at midfield on the 2022 team that were beaten at the Munster semi-final stage.