Munster MHC teams: new-look Cork side for Déise clash

Cork minor hurling captain Ben Walsh is the sole member of Kieran Fraggy Murphy’s starting team for Tuesday’s Munster championship opener against Waterford who was a member of last year’s starting line-up.
Killeagh clubman Walsh is named at centre-back for Tuesday's visit of Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm throw-in), having been at midfield on the 2022 team that were beaten at the Munster semi-final stage.
Walsh was a member of the Midleton CBS side that reached this season’s Harty Cup final. Another member of that Midleton Harty Cup team, Cillian O’Callaghan, will partner him in the Cork half-back line.
Opponents Waterford are unchanged from the side that lost narrowly at home to Limerick last week.
Limerick, meanwhile, have made one change to their team for tomorrow’s visit of Clare (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm). Sean Duff comes in for Cathal Hayes at full-forward.
O Walsh (Youghal); O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); C O’Callaghan (Kiltha Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers); J Murphy (Dromina), Z Biggane (Charleville), Barry Walsh (Killeagh); S Meade (Killeagh), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields), F O’Brien (Erins Own).
Subs: F Murphy (Killeagh), S O’Callaghan (Aghada), J Galvin (Éire Óg), O O’Connell (Carrigaline), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C McCarthy (St Finbarr’s), R Dooley (Douglas), B Lynch (Youghal), J O’Brien (St Colman’s).
L Lannon (Dungarvan); L Ó Loinsigh (Ardmore), D Ryan (Mount Sion), T Ahern (Ballyduff Upper); E Barry (Roanmore), F Cooney (Ballygunner), C O’Sullivan (Ballygunner); G Power (Clonea), D Comerford (St Molleran’s); C Hartley (Ballygunner), A Regan (Mount Sion), C Carroll (Roanmore); C Tobin (Ballygunner), S Mackey (Fenor), C Deevy (Brickey Rangers).
J Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry); J O’Keeffe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), S Morrissey (Dromin/Athlacca); J Cosgrove (Ahane), S Casey (Bruff), C Scully (Monaleen); D Lyons (Newcastle West), M Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R O’Farrell (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), D Ferland (Monaleen), T Boddy (Bruff); H Flanagan (Garryspillane), S Duff (Mungret/St. Paul’s), D Collopy (Murroe/Boher).