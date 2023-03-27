Giants pay tribute as Cora Staunton calls time on AFLW career

Cora Staunton will not return to AFLW football later this summer after calling time on her professional career.

The Giants’ all-time leading goal kicker and games record holder, was the first international player to join an AFLW list back in 2017 and has since paved the way for many Irish and international players to follow in her footsteps.

The Mayo woman played 50 games across six seasons in the competition and was the first GIANT to play 50 games for the club, in what was her last game against the Gold Coast Suns in Round 10 last year.

She finishes her six seasons as a four-time leading goal kicker for the club with a total of 55 goals – ranked equal 2nd of all time – despite playing a season less than those around her.

In amongst a wealth of sporting achievements, Staunton also won the club’s Coaches Award in 2020 and the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award in 2022.

Like every season, Staunton returned home post-season seven to deliberate on the future of her career and ultimately decided her time in the AFLW was up.

Giants Head of Women’s Football Briana Harvey praised Staunton for her AFLW career.

“I congratulate Cora on not only everything she has achieved in our game of Aussie Rules, but throughout her entire sporting career,” Harvey said.

“While not a foundation player, she has been with us through our highest highs and lowest lows and helped to build and shape the foundations and standards within our club.

“Cora will not only leave a legacy as a successful cross-code player and leading goal scorer, but I would imagine that one of her proudest legacies she leaves us with is the establishment of the weekly Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award.

“Cora has formed life-long friendships with players and staff across her time at the club and her presence will be missed.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Cora for her contribution over the past six seasons and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”

Staunton leaves as one of the best to have ever played in the AFLW competition and her sporting achievements across two countries are astounding. In the Gaelic game Staunton won four All-Irelands and three Ladies' National Football League titles with Mayo. She was an All Star on 11 occasions and in addition to playing Gaelic football, Staunton has also played three other football codes in Ireland at a senior level.

Staunton joins fellow Irishwoman Bríd Stack as well as teammate Tanya Hetherington to announce their retirements following the completion of season seven.