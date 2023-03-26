Derek Lyng will attempt to balance Billy Drennan's U20 duties

After another flawless free-taking display, Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng confirmed Billy Drennan’s priority will be the senior team in the coming weeks.

Drennan qualifies for the U20s again this year and they are set to face Wexford in their Leinster opener on April 8, a day before the Division 1 final against Limerick.

While he could play both games, he will only be available for either the U20s’ Leinster Round 3 game or the seniors’ provincial opener against Westmeath, which fall on the same day, April 22.

That is because both games fall within the seven-day window as outlined in the new senior/U20 eligibility rule, which permits a player to line out for one but not both in the period from Friday morning to Thursday evening.

Scorer of 1-13 yesterday after registering 23 points over the two previous weekends against Waterford and Dublin, Drennan, Timmy Clifford and Gearóid Dunne are also eligible for the U20s. Lyng, who guided Kilkenny to the U20 All-Ireland title last year, remarked: “We'll see how the fixtures go and we'll discuss that.

“He's obviously a part of the senior set-up, as are Timmy (Clifford) and Gearóid (Dunne) as well, and they've been playing important roles. Obviously, we'll have to balance it out and see what way the fixtures go in terms of the U20 championship as well, so we'll have to look at that.”

Lyng hailed Drennan’s latest performance, which included converting a penalty goal having shipped a heavy tackle by Damien Cahalane to win it. “Today was another big test for him and a lot of those players, like Gearóid had a really positive impact when he came on, Timmy as well. They're all working hard.

“Like I said, they've had a decent few outings but the tests are going to get bigger and we know that. But all they can do in terms of their work-rate and their attitude, they're doing that and we'll see how it goes.”

Looking forward to facing All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Division 1 final the weekend after next, Lyng said: “They are a phenomenal team, there's no question about it. I think it's a great opportunity for our squad, a lot of them are young players testing themselves against a super team like that and they can only learn from that and it's something to look forward to now.”