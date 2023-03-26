Dublin seal promotion to Division 1 as Cluxton makes shock return 

Dublin 0-16

Louth 1-6

Dublin returned to Division 1 with a bang. Perhaps not in the most conventional fashion with a seven-point win over Louth but more in the revealing of eight time All-Ireland winner Stephen Cluxton, back in their ranks.

The seven-time captain doddled back out three years since he last played there to send the GAA world into a tailspin in the midst of a swift routine return to Division 1 for next season.

Dublin began with their minds elsewhere as fully focused Louth settled quickly. With a glimpse of their entire league campaign, Ciarán Downey notched the game's first score after some steady defending, snappy transition and neat interplay.

Sam Mulroy’s absence was well-known, but hard-felt on Louth’s scoring-rate. Two longrange frees were not chalked off by Mickey Harte’s men that usually would. Ryan Burns missed the first and went short with the second.

Dessie Farrell’s side soon settled and pushed their dominance on proceedings with two counter attacking scores of their own. Killian O’Gara and Colm Basquel punished Louth for sloppy hand passes.

Despite taking the lead, Dublin struggled to find fluency and amassed a lot of early wides.

Louth missed another huge moment in the game when Conall McKeever did everything right but hit the post with a low drive that put a brighter spotlight on David O’Hanlon’s performance between the Dublin sticks.

Unflappable Louth shrugged it off and James Califf came up the field to slot over a free from the troublesome area to make it 0-3 a piece. Sides deservedly even at that stage.

With O’Gara replaced, Paddy Small returned for the first time this season. Himself and Basquel firmly put their hands up for a nod later on in the year with noticeable impact.

Con O’Callaghan blazed over the bar as Dublin moved up the gears before half time. James McCarthy laying off one of his trademark runs. Downey after a vintage James McCarthy surge into the Hill. Ciarán Downey ended the half like he started it with a score from a free to make it a one point game 0-5 to 0-4.

The underdogs would go scoreless over the next quarter of an hour as Fenton ignited a five-point scoring run. Dublin’s dominance was interrupted by a well worked Liam Jackson goal. The low finish slipped under David O’Hanlon in the Dublin goal.

Cormac Costello notched a brace and more decorated members of the squad Dean Rock and Paul Mannion came in and pointed in the easy finish but there was no sign of Cluxton entering the fray.

Scorers for Louth: L Jackson 1-1, C Downey 0-3 (2f) J Califf (1f), and D McConnon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: C Basquel 0-3, C Costello (1f) and S Bugler 0-2 each, D Rock (’45), P Mannion, J McCarthy, C O’Callaghan, P Small, B Fenton, L O’Dell, D Newcombe and K O’Gara 0-1 each

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J Small, E Murchan, LGannon; J McCarthy, B Fenton; C Basquel, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; K O'Gara, C O'Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs Used: P Small for O’Gara (24), T Lahiff for Murchan (ht), P Mannion for Basquel (53), L O’Dell for Costello (61) R McGarry for Bugler (65), D Rock for O’Callaghan (71)

LOUTH: J Califf ; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, C Murphy, N Sharkey; C Early, T Durnin; C McKeever, L Jackson, C Grimes; D McConnon, C Downey, R Burns.

Subs Used: C Lennon for McKenny (44), T Jackson for McKeever (44), C McCaul for Burns (35), B Duffy for Sharkey (56), J Hughes for McConnon (66).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)