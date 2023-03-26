Dublin seal promotion to Division 1 as Cluxton makes shock return 

The eight-time All-Ireland winner was a surprise inclusion on the bench at Croke Park. 
Dublin seal promotion to Division 1 as Cluxton makes shock return 

COMEBACK KID: Dublin substitute Stephen Cluxton, right, watches the second half at Croke Park. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 17:01
Dan Bannon

Dublin 0-16 

Louth 1-6

Dublin returned to Division 1 with a bang. Perhaps not in the most conventional fashion with a seven-point win over Louth but more in the revealing of eight time All-Ireland winner Stephen Cluxton, back in their ranks.

The seven-time captain doddled back out three years since he last played there to send the GAA world into a tailspin in the midst of a swift routine return to Division 1 for next season.

Dublin began with their minds elsewhere as fully focused Louth settled quickly. With a glimpse of their entire league campaign, Ciarán Downey notched the game's first score after some steady defending, snappy transition and neat interplay.

Sam Mulroy’s absence was well-known, but hard-felt on Louth’s scoring-rate. Two longrange frees were not chalked off by Mickey Harte’s men that usually would. Ryan Burns missed the first and went short with the second.

Dessie Farrell’s side soon settled and pushed their dominance on proceedings with two counter attacking scores of their own. Killian O’Gara and Colm Basquel punished Louth for sloppy hand passes.

Despite taking the lead, Dublin struggled to find fluency and amassed a lot of early wides.

Louth missed another huge moment in the game when Conall McKeever did everything right but hit the post with a low drive that put a brighter spotlight on David O’Hanlon’s performance between the Dublin sticks.

Unflappable Louth shrugged it off and James Califf came up the field to slot over a free from the troublesome area to make it 0-3 a piece. Sides deservedly even at that stage.

With O’Gara replaced, Paddy Small returned for the first time this season. Himself and Basquel firmly put their hands up for a nod later on in the year with noticeable impact.

Con O’Callaghan blazed over the bar as Dublin moved up the gears before half time. James McCarthy laying off one of his trademark runs. Downey after a vintage James McCarthy surge into the Hill. Ciarán Downey ended the half like he started it with a score from a free to make it a one point game 0-5 to 0-4.

The underdogs would go scoreless over the next quarter of an hour as Fenton ignited a five-point scoring run. Dublin’s dominance was interrupted by a well worked Liam Jackson goal. The low finish slipped under David O’Hanlon in the Dublin goal.

Cormac Costello notched a brace and more decorated members of the squad Dean Rock and Paul Mannion came in and pointed in the easy finish but there was no sign of Cluxton entering the fray.

Scorers for Louth: L Jackson 1-1, C Downey 0-3 (2f) J Califf (1f), and D McConnon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dublin: C Basquel 0-3, C Costello (1f) and S Bugler 0-2 each, D Rock (’45), P Mannion, J McCarthy, C O’Callaghan, P Small, B Fenton, L O’Dell, D Newcombe and K O’Gara 0-1 each 

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; D Newcombe, D Byrne, M Fitzsimons; J Small, E Murchan, LGannon; J McCarthy, B Fenton; C Basquel, C Kilkenny, S Bugler; K O'Gara, C O'Callaghan, C Costello.

Subs Used: P Small for O’Gara (24), T Lahiff for Murchan (ht), P Mannion for Basquel (53), L O’Dell for Costello (61) R McGarry for Bugler (65), D Rock for O’Callaghan (71) 

LOUTH: J Califf ; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, C Murphy, N Sharkey; C Early, T Durnin; C McKeever, L Jackson, C Grimes; D McConnon, C Downey, R Burns.

Subs Used: C Lennon for McKenny (44), T Jackson for McKeever (44), C McCaul for Burns (35), B Duffy for Sharkey (56), J Hughes for McConnon (66).

Referee: P Faloon (Down)

More in this section

General views of Croke Park GAA to update HR procedures in wake of 'stark' consultants' report on staff
Cavan v Fermanagh - Allianz Football League Division 3 Fearless Fermanagh seize promotion opportunity
Mayo v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 McManus shows class as Monaghan secure top-flight status with defeat of Mayo
<p>Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry  Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Ní Mhuircheartaigh inspires Kerry to win over Galway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd