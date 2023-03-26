Galway and Cork to meet again in league final as visitors clinch win on Leeside

Cork 1-10

Galway 1-11

It will be a Cork-Galway Very Division 1A camogie league final after Galway edged their great rivals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon in a game that was played as part of a double-header ahead of the NFL game between the Rebels and Derry.

Cork were already through to the decider following Tipperary’s loss to Kilkenny on Saturday.

Galway, on the other hand, knew the permutations before they arrived on Leeside. Tipperary’s one-point loss to the Cats meant the westerners only required a draw for an opportunity to defend their title.

The sides meet in the final in Croke Park on the weekend of April 8/9 after both Cork and Galway finished on 12 points.

Wind-assisted Galway were first off the mark with Carrie Dolan splitting the posts in the fourth minute from a placed ball. Cork captain Amy O’Connor replied for Cork, but Galway continued in the ascendancy with further scores from free-taker Dolan and Ailish O’Reilly.

By the 18th minute, the Maroon women stretched the lead, 0-6 to 0-2, mainly through the accuracy of Dolan. Her fifth point, which was from play, was an outstanding score from distance.

The only goal chance of the half fell to Cliona Healy, but the Galway defence snuffed it out.

Cork hadn’t registered since Sorcha McCartan in the 11th minute, so they were relieved to see midfielder Saoirse McCarthy find the range 10 minutes from the interval.

McCarthy delivered three brilliant points to cut the gap to one.

An Amy O’Connor free in stoppage meant level pegging at half-time, 0-6 apiece.

The swirling wind appeared to be in Galway’s favour again in the second-half.

Parity remained as Fiona Keating and Shannon Corcoran swapped points. A McCartan free got Cork back in front. In the 40th minute, Dolan tied the game, 0-8 each.

Cork drew first blood when Emma Murphy raced along the end line and goaled in the 42nd minute.

But the hosts would surrender their advantage four minutes later when a back pass to goalkeeper Molly Lynch wasn’t controlled, and Ailish O’Reilly was on hand to whip the sliotar to the net, 1-8 apiece.

Dolan and Cliona Healy swapped scores in keeping with the tit-for-tat nature.

But it was Dolan who pushed her side two clear in stoppage.

Chloe Sigerson’s 65th minute free left just the one between them.

Following the All-Ireland championship draw on Thursday, these sides will meet once more when Cork travel to Galway for the first round in early June.

But for now, the league final scheduled for three weeks’ time is their next assignment.

A few of Galway’s stalwarts - including Niamh Kilkenny and Heather Cooney - have yet to return to the panel. However, All-Ireland winning captain Sarah Dervan, who wasn’t named on the panel, did travel with the team to Cork. It remains to be seen if they will be available next month.

Scorers for Cork: E Murphy (1-0), S McCarthy (0-3), S McCartan (0-1 free) and A O’Connor (0-1 free) (0-2 each), C Sigerson (free), F Keating and C Healy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: C Dolan (0-9, 0-8 frees), A O’Reilly (1-1), S Corcoran (0-1).

CORK: M Lynch; A O’Neill, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; H Looney, L Treacy, I O’Regan; L Hayes, S McCarthy; S McCartan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor (Capt), C Finn, C Healy.

Subs: O Cronin for C Finn (43), H Ryan for E Murphy (45), C Sigerson for L Hayes (50), M Murphy for A O’Neill (54).

GALWAY: F Ryan; S Healy (Capt), R Black, D Higgins; K A Porter, E Helebert, R Hanniffy; A Donohue, C Hickey; S Rabbitte, C Dolan, N Hanniffy; S Corcoran, A O’Reilly, A Keane.

Subs: S Gardiner for C Hickey (half-time), N McPeake for S Corcoran (49), J Hughes for S Rabbitte (63).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).